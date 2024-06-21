Rob Burrow: Lindsey Burrow speaks out for the first time following her ‘brave’ husband’s death

“Despite the grief, despite the sadness we have so much to be thankful for having Rob in our lives,” said Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey in her first interview since his death.

Lindsey was speaking to BBC Breakfast when she shared her grief but her immense pride to call herself “Rob’s wife.”

She said: “I couldn't put into words how proud I am of Rob. I think he was an inspiration to so many people. He made the world a better place to be.”

Lindsey and Rob married in 2006 and had three children, after meeting as teenagers. After retiring from Leeds Rhinos, former player Rob was later diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) four years ago.

The largely private family went public with Rob’s “fight,” in which he inspired others to “dare to dream.”

Lindsey said: “I think that’s what Rob’s done, he has brought a community together through Rugby. Through MND. It doesn’t matter which club you played for, I think he's just brought everyone together.”

That impact has been demonstrated by the outpouring of love, memories and tributes worldwide in light of Rob’s inevitable passing.

Lindsey added: “It was really overwhelming to see the support and tributes. It was a real privilege to see those and really heartwarming to see the tributes.”

She said that the tribute that really stood out and will stay with their family forever was the one from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales.

She said: “It’s something we will treasure forever.”

Lindsey’s focus is now on their three young children - Jackson, Macy and Maya.

In the exclusive interview with BBC Breakfast who followed the family’s journey in recent times, Lindsey said she helped Rob record his final public message which finished with his own banter – “over and out.”

In the message, he said: “Every single day is precious. Don't waste a moment. In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream. Rob Burrow, over and out.”

Lindsey said Rob also left private messages for his children but it’s still too raw to listen to.

The day after Rob’s death, at his request, work began on The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital. That same week, Lindsey made her first solo appearance at the Yorkshire Choice Awards which she had been due to attend with Rob.

There were tears, standing ovations and a special tribute to Rob, a former award winner, and shortly after Yorkshire Choice Awards announced an award would be renamed in his honour.

Today (Friday June 21) marks MND Awareness Day and Leeds Rhinos will pay their respects to Rob at tonight’s game against Leigh Leopards.