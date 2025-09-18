Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wes Streeting announced on Monday the 14 NHS trusts which will be examined, which include Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

It comes months after he committed to an investigation in the wake of maternity services in Leeds being downgraded from “good” to “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A BBC investigation in January found the deaths of at least 56 babies and two mums at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s Hospital may have been preventable.

Yesterday, Mr Streeting met some of the bereaved families in Leeds to try and assuage their concerns with the national investigation.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

The affected families hit out that the review will not go far enough, instead demanding an independent inquiry into Leeds’ services to be led by Donna Ockenden, the midwife who uncovered failings in Nottingham.

They said their feedback into how they wanted the investigation to look has been ignored, and that they are worried those responsible will not face accountability.

The families have been backed by Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel, who said: “I share their concerns that a rapid review may not offer the level of investigation necessary to begin to resolve these longstanding issues.

St James' Hospital and LGI have been told they must make immediate improvements to their maternity and neonatal services after a damning inspection. | Simon Hulme

“It is essential that we continue to engage with affected families to ensure we effectively progress.”

It is understood that Mr Streeting wants to try and make the inquiry as swift as possible to tackle maternity issues that are still going on across the country.

He also believes that the passage of the so-called Hillsborough Law, which will make it a criminal offence for public officials to lie in investigations, will rapidly improve maternity services.

Announcing the review by Dame Valerie Amos, the Health Secretary said bereaved families had shown “extraordinary courage” in coming forward, adding: “What they have experienced is devastating and their strength will help protect other families from enduring what they have been through.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are deeply grateful to the families in Leeds for their courage in sharing their stories.

“The repeated failures in Leeds are shocking, and we'll be looking very closely at how best to make the improvements required.