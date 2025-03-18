Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The now 89-year-old is the longest-serving Yorkshire Cancer Research volunteer. She has been a member of a Bingley fundraising committee since the group was founded in 1968, helping to raise nearly £750,000 for the charity’s work across the region. Marjorie has scrapbooks full of old photographs and press cuttings, charting the committee’s activities, from their first tentative coffee evening that raised 17 shillings, to large-scale community events generating thousands of pounds.

Marjorie, who lives with husband Gordon, started the volunteer and fundraising committee with her friend Tina Emmott, the local milk lady at the time. “Tina knew of a similar group raising money for the charity in Keighley and questioned why Bingley didn’t have one of its own. So, we thought we had better set one up. I’ve never looked back. Seeing people we love with cancer reminds us how important it is to keep going, to keep raising money.

"Our first direct experience was when Gordon’s mother became ill with breast cancer in 1957. Back then, people didn’t have access to the same treatments they have now. My friend and fellow committee member Maureen has a son, Alex, who was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 17 and doing his O Levels. He was the first person I knew who was receiving chemotherapy.”

Marjorie Hodgson has supported Yorkshire Cancer Research for over 50 years.

She smiles. “He’s still alive and well, and that’s down to how cancer treatments have moved on over the years. He’s 61 now, with two adopted children, and is fit as anything.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research was founded in 1925 and has united with researchers, cancer experts and people in Yorkshire to pioneer new treatments and bring life-saving breakthroughs in cancer research to the region. As well as being the 100th year anniversary of Yorkshire Cancer Research, 2025 is a special year for Marjorie. Not only has she celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary, she will also turn 90 in May, just two days after the charity’s official birthday.

Recalling the early days of the volunteer group, Marjorie says: “Gradually we became more adventurous, branching out from raffles to our first fashion show at Eldwick Memorial Hall. It’s often the weird and wonderful that have been the most successful events.”

She recalls a ‘Grocery Grab’ trolley dash at her local supermarket, when one participant’s dream item was a large box of Persil. The committee once hired a train from Bingley to London King’s Cross, offering people a day out in London and refreshments on the journey there and back served by committee members.

Marjorie Hodgson is Yorkshire Cancer Research's longest-serving volunteer.

One of the most successful events in those early days was a barbecue held at the home of former international show jumper Harvey Smith, which raised £2,778 for the charity – “a phenomenal amount of money at the time”, she says. Another stand-out moment came a few decades later during a luncheon for 100 women at Shipley Golf Club.

“Everybody was sitting down waiting for their lunch to be dished up when a digger outside dug up an electricity cable. All the lights went out, leaving us with a half-cooked chicken in the oven. We thought it best not to give everyone food poisoning and serve the chicken. All the guests were very understanding and voted to reschedule the event, rather than receive a refund.”

Marjorie remains a central member of the committee to this day and, although the group is smaller now, it continues to raise funds through collections and Christmas card sales. Over the last five years, the group has raised over £12,000. “The people of Bingley have always been fantastic and still are,” Marjorie says. “We’ve always been able to call upon people to help out.”

