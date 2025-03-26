The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) is inviting visitors to participate in a new experience with the introduction of 200 Trail that will mark 200 years since the birth of the modern railway in the UK.

NYMR’s 200 Trail will encourage families, rail enthusiasts, and adventurers alike to explore the first 40 activities of a year-long challenge, while travelling along the stunning heritage railway.

Visitors will also be able to take on the 200 Mile Challenge, tracking their journeys between historic stations and immersing themselves in the rich railway heritage.

Participants can download a checklist from the website, featuring interactive activities such as: finding the historic station clocks, getting their ticket clipped by a ticket inspector, sitting in a goods wagon at Goathland Tea Room, counting the steps through the famous Grosmont tunnel, following the Cinder Track from Whitby to enjoy breathtaking views, submitting a springtime drawing to the railway’s seasonal competition and spotting a Highland cow near Levisham Station.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway. (Pic credit: Charlotte Graham)

The 200 Trail also features The Pickering Pixie Trail in collaboration with Visit Pickering. This is a free activity, encouraging families to explore Pickering with a new digital trail, meeting virtual pixies along the way.

The trail will be introduced on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 10am and will run until 3pm with events and activities at timed intervals throughout the day.

For those wanting to track their miles, a downloadable guide is available, allowing visitors to log their journeys along the heritage line, including routes from Pickering to Whitby, while relishing the sights, sounds, and nostalgia of steam and diesel travel.

The NYMR Rail Trail. (Pic credit: Jason Ferdinando)

Corina Inverno, head of marketing at NYMR, said: “The 200 Trail is a fantastic way to celebrate the legacy of the railway while offering a fun and interactive experience for visitors of all ages.

“Whether you’re travelling one mile or 200, there’s something for everyone to discover as part of Railway 200, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors on board to take part in this exciting challenge.”