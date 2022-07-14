Church bells set to ring out once again at Bishop Wilton following £45,444 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant

The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will see three bells at St Edith’s Church in Bishop Wilton repaired.

The organisation allocated the Parochial Church Council of St Edith’s a grant of up to £45,444 for a project that will involve local residents in the history and heritage of the village.

The initiative also includes the repair of the three ancient church bells, allowing them to ring out once again over the village and surrounding countryside. The repairs will be carried out in the church tower by Whites of Appleton, Bellhangers, and church members will be filming the work so that progress can be watched online.

A spokesperson for St Edith’s said: “The grant will also support the printing and publication of a book, A Local History of Bishop Wilton, which will be launched at our heritage weekend (October 8 and 9).

“This free event takes place between 11am and 5pm and 6.30pm and 8.30pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

“It will feature an exhibition, displays and memorabilia, and showings of old cine films at 7pm each evening.

“We will also be producing a permanent exhibition for St Edith’s Church, featuring the history of the village, the church, and the bells.

“There will be a series of events for people of all ages, including walks and talks to celebrate the history and biodiversity of the beck, and activities for children from the village, including pupils from Bishop Wilton School.”