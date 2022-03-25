Eden Camp reveal new exhibits for 2022 including Spitfire landing strip, searchlight and Blitz Experience

Eden Camp has unveiled several new displays and exhibitions as it prepares to re-open in April for its 80th anniversary year.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:44 pm

Staff have revamped the front of the site and created a landing strip for the restored Spitfire that has been at the museum since it opened, and a World War Two anti-aircraft searchlight has also been added.

There have been refurbishments to the prefab homes and the Anderson shelter, with new decor and themes both inside and out.

Collections manager Summer O'Brien said: "Everyone including our volunteers has worked so hard to achieve the new look for the site. We are really proud of the outcome and cannot wait to show the public the many changes we have made."

The Spitfire display area has been revamped with the gravel replaced by a new landing strip

There is also a new 360-degree immersive Blitz Experience as well as living history events and demonstrations marking 80 years since the camp was established near Malton to house prisoners of war detailed to work on local farms.

Some events commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, including a display of eight vehicles which were sent to the conflict and appearances by veterans who drove them.

The new Heritage Hall exhibition centre will also be open and available for private hire.

One of the Dig for Victory wartime gardens
The new anti-aircraft searchlight
The Anderson shelter has been refurbished
New displays have been created for the prefab homes
The prefabs have had a makeover
