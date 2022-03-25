Staff have revamped the front of the site and created a landing strip for the restored Spitfire that has been at the museum since it opened, and a World War Two anti-aircraft searchlight has also been added.

There have been refurbishments to the prefab homes and the Anderson shelter, with new decor and themes both inside and out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collections manager Summer O'Brien said: "Everyone including our volunteers has worked so hard to achieve the new look for the site. We are really proud of the outcome and cannot wait to show the public the many changes we have made."

The Spitfire display area has been revamped with the gravel replaced by a new landing strip

There is also a new 360-degree immersive Blitz Experience as well as living history events and demonstrations marking 80 years since the camp was established near Malton to house prisoners of war detailed to work on local farms.

Some events commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, including a display of eight vehicles which were sent to the conflict and appearances by veterans who drove them.

The new Heritage Hall exhibition centre will also be open and available for private hire.

One of the Dig for Victory wartime gardens

The new anti-aircraft searchlight

The Anderson shelter has been refurbished

New displays have been created for the prefab homes