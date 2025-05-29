Holgate Windmill is considered the oldest of its kind in the country and the only remaining working windmill in Yorkshire - here is its history.

Holgate Windmill is a five-storey tower made up of the meal floor, stones floor, bin floor, dust floor and cap.

It features five Double Patent sails carried on a cast-iron windshaft and mounted on a cross and the mill drove four pairs of millstones, three pairs of French Burrs and one pair of Peaks.

After being fully restored in the early 2000s by the Holgate Windmill Preservation Society, it is considered the oldest five-sailed windmill in the UK and the only remaining working windmill in Yorkshire.

Holgate Windmill. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

History of Holgate Windmill

The first miller and builder of the windmill was called George Waud, born in Barlow near Selby and bought the land on December 27, 1768.

He started building Holgate Windmill in 1717 and it was in working condition 53 years later. George was living in the mill house with his family at the time.

It is situated on open countryside overlooking the hamlet of Holgate which dates as far back as the 15th century.

Inside Holgate Windmill. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The junction of Acomb Road and Poppleton Road offered an accessible route for the grain from local farms to the mill and most of the flour produced at the mill would have been taken into the city of York.

The original horse and cart track to the mill remains as a snicket from Acomb Road.

In Acomb, there used to be another windmill in the area formerly known as Millfield and another near to the modern street Wilton Rise, however, both had gone when Holgate was built.

The mill was operated by George, then his son and grandson until 1851 before it was sold to John Musham, a local man. It was then run by tenant miller John Thackwray from Boston Spa and in 1855 John Musham sold the mill to Joseph Peart.

Joseph refurbished the mill, possibly installing the steam engine, and in around 1858-1859, he raised the mill to the height that it currently stands. He hired two other millers, William Bean Horseman and Joseph Chapman.

Whilst its ownership was uncertain following Joseph Peart’s death, it is thought that the Gutch family owned it from at least 1877 and Joseph Chapman continued to work at the mill after Mr Peart’s death.

His children were the first and only children to have been born at the mill throughout its history and after Joseph moved to Scarborough, his son Charles ran the mill until he tragically died young in 1901 after breathing in flour dust.

For 21 years, Herbert Warters took over the mill and was followed by Thomas Mollet and the mill ground corn until the early 1930s using wind power and continued with the help of electric motors until production ceased in around 1933.

The Gutch family sold the mill to York Corporation in 1939 and on many occasions people had attempted to restore the mill but it became derelict as the housing estate increased around it.