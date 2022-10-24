Motorcycle outriders take part in a recreation of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1994 state visit to Russia during filming for series five of Netflix's The Crown in the Little Germany district of Bradford. The series is due to air from November 2022. Picture taken on Friday 25 February 2022. Copyright: Guzelian Credit: Asadour Guzelian
An actor is prepared for filming as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1994 state visit to Russia is recreated for series five of Netflix's The Crown in the Little Germany district of Bradford, where streets were transformed into 1990s Moscow. The series is due to air from November 2022. Picture taken on Friday 25 February 2022. Copyright: Guzelian Credit: Asadour Guzelian
University of Bradford film and TV students have shared their experience of working on big-name dramas and films, citing access through the film office as boosting their opportunity.
Fran Peel, 29, a trainee locations assistant for ITV soap Emmerdale, said Yorkshire was becoming more popular as a location for filming because of such spotlights on the region.
Lily Culham, with experience on Netflix shows The Witcher and The Crown, is now a special effects trainee on Netflix's time-travelling murder mystery, Bodies, filming in Yorkshire.
Ms Culham said: “I’ve been operating rain machines, setting up fake explosions and dropping bricks onto cars and more. It’s great fun and a good challenge, but all in a day's work in this crazy industry."
Suranne Jones wearing her iconic black coat and top hat outfit as Anne Lister in the BBC series Gentleman Jack filming at Salts Mill in Saltaire.
The Bradford Film Office, arranging location shoots in the district, has proved a boon in putting students and graduates in touch with production companies looking for crew.
Prof Wilson said the university's link with the UNESCO City of Film also gives students access to worldwide opportunities.
Ms Bottomley, who also co-owns Bradford-based media company, Curiouser & Curiouser Media, said: “The first production I worked with at the Film Office was Peaky Blinders season four.
"It was in the middle of summer and the production was using City Hall to double as the Midland Hotel at Christmas time.
“Since then I have worked with productions such as Downton Abbey the movie, Victoria, Gentleman Jack, The Duke, Emmerdale and Bodies, to name a few.
“Being a production coordinator in the film office, no two days are the same. We help to facilitate productions coming to film in Bradford, for example by helping with access to buildings and any road closures.