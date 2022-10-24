Bradford is the world's first UNESCO City of Film, recognising the city's rich heritage and historic movie locations used for the filming of shows for Netflix, Amazon, ITV and the BBC.

Now, as students at the University of Bradford share their stories of working on shows from The Witcher to The Crown, industry leaders hail the opportunities it brings.

Prof David Wilson is director of Bradford UNESCO City of Film, with a working film office on campus supporting shows such as Peaky Blinders, Victoria and Gentleman Jack.

Motorcycle outriders take part in a recreation of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1994 state visit to Russia during filming for series five of Netflix's The Crown in the Little Germany district of Bradford. The series is due to air from November 2022. Picture taken on Friday 25 February 2022. Copyright: Guzelian Credit: Asadour Guzelian

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such access is boosting opportunity for the region and upcoming talent, he said, as research suggests nearly 21,000 new roles will be created in TV production in the UK by 2025.

Prof Wilson said: “The screen industries are truly flourishing in the UK at the moment and the upward trend is set to continue.

“This is, in part, due to an increase in demand for content because of the rise of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney+.

"We are also seeing more film and TV production companies taking practical approaches to be more sustainable and a large part of this is employing local crew.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An actor is prepared for filming as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1994 state visit to Russia is recreated for series five of Netflix's The Crown in the Little Germany district of Bradford, where streets were transformed into 1990s Moscow. The series is due to air from November 2022. Picture taken on Friday 25 February 2022. Copyright: Guzelian Credit: Asadour Guzelian

University of Bradford film and TV students have shared their experience of working on big-name dramas and films, citing access through the film office as boosting their opportunity.

Fran Peel, 29, a trainee locations assistant for ITV soap Emmerdale, said Yorkshire was becoming more popular as a location for filming because of such spotlights on the region.

Lily Culham, with experience on Netflix shows The Witcher and The Crown, is now a special effects trainee on Netflix's time-travelling murder mystery, Bodies, filming in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Culham said: “I’ve been operating rain machines, setting up fake explosions and dropping bricks onto cars and more. It’s great fun and a good challenge, but all in a day's work in this crazy industry."

Suranne Jones wearing her iconic black coat and top hat outfit as Anne Lister in the BBC series Gentleman Jack filming at Salts Mill in Saltaire. 13th April March 2021. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Bradford Film Office, arranging location shoots in the district, has proved a boon in putting students and graduates in touch with production companies looking for crew.

Prof Wilson said the university's link with the UNESCO City of Film also gives students access to worldwide opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Having a working film office on campus is a definitive plus for students who are studying subjects related to the screen industries.

“In addition to some of the examples of paid work placements there are also numerous opportunities for students and graduates to submit some of their own work into film festivals around the world.”

The city has played host to a number of big productions recently, from Bodies to TV dramas including Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge and ITV’s medical thriller, Malpractice.

Sam Robinson is another recent BA Film and Television Production who has taken advantage of such opportunities, working on Emmerdale and series five of The Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson said he had an "incredible" experience working on an episode of The Crown portraying the late Queen's motorcade on a state visit to Russia.

“It was wonderful to see how they dressed a familiar street to make it look like 1990s Russia and all the classic vehicles," he said.

"Working on Emmerdale gave me an insight in how filming works on a smaller scale.”

Banita Bangar, 21, worked as a marshal on The Witcher and The Crown while studying in Bradford, moving props and keeping the public out of shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I got to speak to people in various roles in the production and watch the director at work. I want to go into directing and writing, so it means I’ve had hands on experience.

"I’ve also learned more about networking in filmmaking and the different elements in content creation.”

Rachel Bottomley and Conor MacMahon meanwhile, both University of Bradford graduates, are now production coordinators in the film office.

One of Mr MacMahon's most memorable experiences was flying a camera drone on BBC's Countryfile to capture aerial shots of the team on a farm in Cookridge, Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bottomley, who also co-owns Bradford-based media company, Curiouser & Curiouser Media, said: “The first production I worked with at the Film Office was Peaky Blinders season four.

"It was in the middle of summer and the production was using City Hall to double as the Midland Hotel at Christmas time.

“Since then I have worked with productions such as Downton Abbey the movie, Victoria, Gentleman Jack, The Duke, Emmerdale and Bodies, to name a few.

“Being a production coordinator in the film office, no two days are the same. We help to facilitate productions coming to film in Bradford, for example by helping with access to buildings and any road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad