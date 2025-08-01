'I launched a gin inspired by Pontefract’s past – and now it’s raising glasses across Yorkshire'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driving between jobs, he found himself reflecting on his hometown Pontefract’s deep-rooted history – its medieval castle, its liquorice legacy, and its original Norman name Pomfret.

Those reflections eventually crystallised into a business idea that would honour the past while raising a glass to the future.

Now, that idea has become Pomfret Gin, a premium spirit inspired by heritage. “I’ve always been proud of where I’m from, and I wanted to bottle that pride in a way that felt authentic, premium, and rooted in local history,” he says. “Driving between jobs, I’d be daydreaming about branding ideas, names and flavours.

Pomfret Gin founder David Flint pictured at Pontefract Castle.

“Pontefract has such a rich past, from its medieval castle to its unique connection with liquorice, and [Pomfret Gin] felt like the perfect foundation for a brand that honours where we’ve come from.”

The gin is distilled by award-winning Hawkridge Distillers in Wessex, and David describes its flavour profile as a smooth and refreshing spirit with a subtle touch of liquorice root, wild gorse, and local honey – ingredients chosen to reflect the heart and soul of Pontefract.

He says: “The liquorice is a key element, not just for taste, but for its deep-rooted connection to the town’s legacy. Pontefract was once the liquorice capital of England and that heritage is something we wanted to honour in a tasteful, elegant way.”

The bottle itself features a bold black and gold design with a depiction of the historic Pontefract Castle, and is already catching eyes just weeks after launching. “We’re already stocked in over 20 venues, including a mix of fantastic bars, restaurants, pubs, and shops,” David says.

“What’s even more exciting is that we’ve already started branching out beyond Pontefract, with stockists now in other parts of Yorkshire and even further afield.

"To see that level of support (so soon) is incredible – it really shows that people are proud to back something local and full of meaning.”

The long-term goal is to grow into a nationally recognised brand, while remaining true to its roots in Pontefract.

“We’re already laying the groundwork for that, expanding our stockist list, building partnerships, and planning limited edition releases that will continue to celebrate Pontefract’s history in creative ways,” David explains.

“We also want to build out our range, introducing new flavour profiles, gift sets, and even exploring export opportunities down the line. But at the heart of it, our mission stays the same: Put Pontefract on the map through a product people are proud to share.