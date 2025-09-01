Lewis and Cooper in Northallerton is the oldest grocery store in Yorkshire and over the last 126 years it has survived many challenges including two World Wars and economic recessions.

George Lewis and Binks Cooper went into business together in December 1899 forming the department store Lewis and Cooper.

It was originally located at 91 High Street, Northallerton, where they traded until 1905. A building next door came up for sale and they moved.

The site included the shop as well as 18 workmen’s cottages which were adapted to create storage rooms for the business over time. It remains at that location until today.

Linda Coulson (right) the Grocery Manager and Julie Ross the Tearoom Supervisor pictured outside the store. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

George and Binks continued their partnership until 1914 when Mr Cooper sold his share of the business, leaving Mr Lewis to grow the business over the years to his retirement.

Lewis and Cooper remains an independent family run business until today with two of the current directors being grandchildren of Jessie Hindley, George Lewis’s sister-in-law.

“From the beginning, Lewis and Cooper wasn’t just a shop — it became part of the community,” general manager, Kayanne Smith, said.

“Generations of families have shopped with us creating loyalty that outlives trends. A constant focus on high-quality produce, artisanal foods, and trusted suppliers.

Northallerton's oldest grocery store Lewis and Cooper. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Customers always knew they’d find something special at Lewis & Cooper. It’s been nurtured like a legacy, not just a shop, with passion passed down.”

The business has endured many challenges over its 126-year history; it has survived the First and Second World Wars, rationing, shortages of imported goods and disruption to supply chains.

Lewis and Cooper overcame these difficulties by focusing on locally sourced produce, embedding itself within the community and adapting to the changes.

In recent years, the business has overcome economic recessions, government red tape, rise of supermarkets and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Linda Coulson, the Grocery Manager, pictured with some of some Hedgerow Jam which has won a taste award. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Director, Jonathan Hindley, said: “Lewis and Cooper has been instrumental in helping launch and champion many Yorkshire products from Wensleydale Cheese to Masons Gin.

“We stock a huge range of produce from Yorkshire including Whitby Gin, Filey Bay whisky, Botham’s cakes, Grandma Wilds biscuits, Trevor Swales honey and Yockenthwaite cereals.

“I’ve spoken to people throughout the UK and if you mention Northallerton and they know the town they’re likely to say something along the lines of…’you must know Lewis and Cooper then’.”

Many customers who have walked through the doors over the last century have had family connections to Lewis and Cooper.

Lewis and Cooper's handmade luxury fruit cake. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

“Over the last few years, Lewis & Cooper has remained popular by balancing its heritage with modern experiences,” Ms Smith said.

“While the high street has struggled, we’ve remained a destination that’s still talked about, visited, and shared — which is no small feat.

“Over the decades, countless locals have worked at Lewis & Cooper — from first jobs to long careers.

“That makes us part of many family histories, not just as customers but as employers.

“Customers often see Lewis & Cooper not just as a shop, but as part of their family history and traditions.

“These stories add layers of meaning and help explain why our brand loyalty has lasted across generations. Generational Customers [would say]: ‘My Grandparents used to shop here, now I bring my children’.

“Some recall that a parent, grandparent, or relative worked in the shop decades ago. They often share little behind-the-scenes memories — like helping to pack hampers or serving during busy periods.

“We are proud about our heritage, community, and experiences that bring people together.