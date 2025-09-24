Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers at Wensleydale Railway have been working on rebuilding the Leyburn to Redmire line since they launched an appeal in September 2024.

The track was used to film an episode of the ITV series Vera in 2023 and is in need of extensive repair and maintenance. It has been closed to the public since July 2020.

After a number of appeals and popular demand by customers, volunteers started working on restoring and reopening the line. The original plan was to get the line reopened by around this time this year.

Redmire station. (Pic credit: Nick Keegan)

However, due to various issues, the year of its reopening has been postponed.

“One of the specific reasons why was several months ago around summer we had the opportunity to get some more donated track work out of the Egborough Power Station site,” Nick Keegan, marketing and fundraising manager of Wensleydale Railway, said.

“The challenge that we always have as a heritage railway is that when you’re running the projects and running the railway itself, you’re dependent on the volunteer workforce.

“You’ll get a situation where certain large scale projects will require private external contractors so we’re always juggling that challenge of meeting all of the operating day to day tasks that we need to achieve with a predominantly volunteer workforce.

Redmire sidings. (Pic credit: Richard Pheby)

“The opportunity that arose to get the track work from Egborough meant that it was too good of an opportunity to let slip.

“We had to look at our resources and [decide to] carry on with our Redmire plans using our very small volunteer teams or do we reallocate our existing resources and finances and focus on getting this track.

“Once we get that track, it gives us the opportunity to not only carry on with the Redmire reopening work but it also gives us that flexibility to keep the railway running because there are always track repairs on other parts of the line.”

Mr Keegan shared their future plans for the project.

“Whilst we are disappointed that we did not achieve our goal of restoring passenger services to Redmire this year, the reopening of the Leyburn to Redmire section of our railway remains a major focus of the railway’s Boards,” he said.

“As a result of the welcome news about the track donation from Eggborough, the timescales and logistics involved in removing and transporting the materials meant it was necessary for us to slightly adjust our planned Redmire programme of track repair work accordingly.

“What the boards are doing right now are reviewing the tracking materials that we’ve just got and reviewing and updating the plans that we’ve got in place.

“It will be something that we will hopefully be able to make an announcement on in the near future but we don’t have a specific date at this exact time.