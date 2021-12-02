Liam Gallagher ‘jealous’ of Oasis tribute band who got snowed in at remote Yorkshire Dales Inn

The tribute band were stranded at the ‘highest pub in Britain’ for three nights - along with 61 pub goers and seven staff - after Storm Arwen hit on Friday night (November 26) when they were playing a gig.

On Wednesday, Twitter user Robert Lewis asked Liam Gallager “what message would you like to send to the Oasis cover band “Noasis” that was trapped in a remote Yorkshire pub?”

“I’m actually jealous im always trying to get a lock inn,” Liam wrote back.

Mike Kenny, who co-owns the pub with Andrew Heilds, told The Yorkshire Post that he would love to host a Liam Gallagher gig at the pub.

He said he would give priority tickets to the people who were stranded at the inn after trekking to the pub to watch the Noasis gig.

“We have contacted Liam to see if we could possibly have him do a small gig for 150 people at ours,” he said.

“All the inmates would have priority tickets.”

During their time stuck at the pub, Noasis were “mucking in like everyone else” and kept spirits high by performing acoustic sets, Mr Kenny said.

“They are tremendous people,” he added.

The gig at the inn - which at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level is the highest in the UK - initially sold 150 tickets - but just 60 attendees made the concert as Storm Arwen battered the Dales.

The pub’s guests were thoroughly entertained while they waited for the green light to leave, with the pub’s hard-working general manager Nicola Townsend working hard to keep spirits high.

Many had been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor, but they had been treated to films on a projector screen, a quiz night, karaoke, snowmen competitions, sledging and a buffet meal - not to mention performances from Noasis.

Ms Townend said: “It’s just been lovely and everyone is in really good spirits… it’s a really good atmosphere.

“They’ve formed quite a friendship… like a big family is the best way I can describe it.

“One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave’.”