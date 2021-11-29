The band, who have been recommended by Liam Gallagher himself, helped to keep spirits high among the 61 pub goers who were also stranded on the Dales due to inclement weather and fallen power cables.

Fortunately, by Monday afternoon, the pub reported on its Facebook page that the road to Reeth was now open and it had "given a fond farewell" to its previously stranded guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Kenny, who co-owns the pub with Andrew Heilds, told The Yorkshire Post that as the revellers spent their third night in the pub on Sunday night (November 28), Noasis kept them entertained with “a few acoustic numbers”.

Noasis at their gig on Friday night

“They are tremendous people and are mucking in like everyone else,” he added.

Mr Kenny also joked that the people stranded in the pub were referring to the band as ‘Snowasis’ after the evening’s events.

The gig at the inn - which at 1,732 feet (528m) above sea level is the highest in the UK - initially sold 150 tickets - but just 60 attendees made the concert as Storm Arwen battered the Dales.

Pub goers sleep over at the Tan Hill Inn on the first night

Noasis are a popular Oasis tribute act, and according to their website, Liam Gallagher said of them: "Noasis with 20,000 people ‘avin it! We gotta get out and do something”.

Meanwhile, original Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, once described them as a “top band” and a “top bunch of lads”.

The band have also appeared on Eastenders when they performed six songs live in The Queen Vic for a Christmas special, with many viewers mistaking them for Oasis themselves.

Ahead of their third night at the pub, the band’s twitter account stated: “Oh it's a lovely war! Stranded for a third night - hope it rains tomorrow.”

Pub goers were stranded at Tan Hill Inn

The pub’s guests were thoroughly entertained while they waited for the green light to leave, with the pub’s hard-working general manager Nicola Townsend working hard to keep spirits high.

Many had been sleeping on makeshift beds and mattresses on the floor, but they had been treated to films on a projector screen, a quiz night, karaoke, snowmen competitions, sledging and a buffet meal - not to mention performances from Noasis.

Ms Townend said: “It’s just been lovely and everyone is in really good spirits… it’s a really good atmosphere.

“They’ve formed quite a friendship… like a big family is the best way I can describe it.