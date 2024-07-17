Lock of Florence Nightingale's hair sold for thousands at auction in Yorkshire
Known as the founder of modern nursing, Nightingale today is often depicted as the 'lady with the lamp'.
A lock of her hair was put up for auction at Tennants Auctioneers' Summer Fine Sale, along with some personal items, and sold for £2,800.
It is thought to have been cut in 1883, when she was 63 years old. It was sold alongside an example of her signature on a clipped piece of paper, a leather-bound copy of the Order for the Burial of the Dead for her funeral in 1910, and a miniature copy of The Book of Job.
The items had descended through the Verney family from Sir Harry Verney, who married Florence Nightingale's sister Frances in 1858.
The joint 'top lots' of Saturday's sale was a bronze of racehorse Isidore Jules Bonheur and a Chinese porcelain jar, believed to date from the 16th century, which both sold for £14,000.
And it was a busy day for Tennants with an "exquisitely energetic" small-scale sketch by Sir Alfred Munnings drawing bids of some £80,000.
The sketch was sold in a British, European and Sporting Art Sale. Called 'Lord Astor on Shooting Stick with Horses', it depicts the second Viscount Astor on the Clivedon Estate.
One of the greatest owners and breeders of his day, he was greatly admired by Munnings, and the pair are known to have felt a deep kinship, being at their happiest with horses.
