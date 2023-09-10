All Sections
Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023: Best photos from Yorkshire’s annual vintage vehicle and steam engine show

Vintage transport vehicles were showcased at this year’s annual Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza - here are some of the highlights.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 10th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST

Otley hosted its 25th Vintage Transport Extravaganza on Sunday, September 10 with more than 500 vehicles on display, from push bikes to large steam engines.

Attractions included fairground organs, classic and veteran cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, heavy and light commercials, tractors, steam engines trade stands, car boot sale, displays, brass bands, children’s amusements, Punch and Judy Show, City of Leeds Pipe Band and Terrier Racing.

All profits from the event go to charity and the event took place on Knotford Nook, Pool Road.

The 1965 Excalibur SS Roadster owned by Tony Curtis.

The 1965 Excalibur SS Roadster owned by Tony Curtis. Photo: Tony Johnson

Tractors displayed at the event.

Tractors displayed at the event. Photo: Tony Johnson

Interest in a vintage Morris Post Office van at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza.

Interest in a vintage Morris Post Office van at the 25th Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza. Photo: Tony Johnson

Visitors take a close look at the vehicles on show.

Visitors take a close look at the vehicles on show. Photo: Tony Johnson

