Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza 2023: Best photos from Yorkshire’s annual vintage vehicle and steam engine show
Vintage transport vehicles were showcased at this year’s annual Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza - here are some of the highlights.
Otley hosted its 25th Vintage Transport Extravaganza on Sunday, September 10 with more than 500 vehicles on display, from push bikes to large steam engines.
Attractions included fairground organs, classic and veteran cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, heavy and light commercials, tractors, steam engines trade stands, car boot sale, displays, brass bands, children’s amusements, Punch and Judy Show, City of Leeds Pipe Band and Terrier Racing.
All profits from the event go to charity and the event took place on Knotford Nook, Pool Road.
