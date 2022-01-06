Our Great Yorkshire Life: Scarborough fishing family and Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton to star in new Channel 5 series

In the first episode of Our Great Yorkshire Life, viewers will meet the Jenkinson family who fish off the Scarborough coast.

The cameras follow Will Jenkinson as he fishes for crab and lobster in the North sea, and visits his recently-retired 87-year-old grandfather.

The show, which is narrated by Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews, will feature a host of characters from Yorkshire against a backdrop of unspoilt coastline, countryside, villages, towns and cities.

Will Jenkinson and his grandfather

Some of Yorkshire’s famous faces will also star in the series, including Peter Wright and Julian Norton from The Yorkshire Vet, Dave and Rob Nicholson from On the Farm, and journalist Christa Ackroyd.

Viewers will see Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton heading to Robin Hood’s Bay to visit Yorkshire’s newest vineyard, where owners Becky and Ian Sheveling are about to harvest their first ever crop.

Meanwhile, Christa Ackroyd visits UNESCO World Heritage Site Saltaire in her home city of Bradford.

The Yorkshire Vet's Julian Norton

The Keighley and Worth Valley heritage Railway will also be featured on the show, as its team get ready for diesel day - one of the biggest events in the railway’s calendar.

On diesel day, a fleet of historic diesel engines carry passengers through some of Yorkshire’s most stunning scenery.

Narrator Dean Andrews said: “I love Yorkshire, I’ve been lucky enough to live and work here and I think people love the people and the beautiful scenery.”