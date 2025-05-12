Selby Abbey: £1m in funding to share story of its origins with a saint and three swans

Heritage is at the heart of so many of Yorkshire's stories, such as one featuring saints and swans and the founding of a town on the bends of a beautiful river. Now part of this history will be preserved, with Selby Abbey awarded over £1m by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge chunk of this money is to go towards urgent repairs – and preserving its St Germain stained-glass window that charts the tale of these ancient origins.

Across Yorkshire, around £1.8m has been awarded from the National Lottery to places of worship in the past six months, with funds for the abbey’s scheme and seven other projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Selby, the vicar, the Rev Canon John Weetman, said the funding will help preserve the abbey for future generations to enjoy: "We will be able to involve many more people from the local community and beyond in discovering how the abbey and the town came to be here, and how they developed during those early years of their history in medieval times.

Daffodils in bloom at Selby Abbey. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"The project will also enable us to develop our team of volunteers who are key to the welcome and the activities that we offer to residents and visitors alike.”

Selby Abbey was founded in 1069 as a Benedictine monastery.

Legend has it a French monk, Benedict of Auxerre, was inspired by a vision he had of St Germain to build a new monastery at 'Selebiae', on a site to be marked by three swans. It was at the bend of the River Ouse that three swans alighted the river.

Now the abbey's stained-glass St Germain window, dating back to 1906, charts the life of Benedict’s mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of The Origin Stories project the window will undergo restoration and interpretation to share this story more widely.

A programme of activities and events is planned, from craft workshops to monastic chants, graffiti workshops and gardening.

Hull Minster is to use the funds to mark the 600th anniversary of a medieval church on this site, with an events programme planned through this year and next.

In Grimsby, the Sir Moses Montefiore Memorial Synagogue explores ways it can share the district's story of Jewish heritage while carrying out emergency repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helmsley's All Saints Parochial Church is to centre its efforts on conservation of the Grade ll-listed building and Edwardian wall paintings.

At Bulmer, near Malton, the 14th century tower at St Martin's Church is to see conservation, while at Osbaldwick the community is to share the oral history of St Thomas’ Church.

At Bradford Cathedral, a "breathtaking" tapestry aims to weave together the rich stories of the district's wool trade.

Now, All Saints church in Hessle has also been awarded £229,768 for a project known as A Towering Presence, and will undergo “critical” repairs. Events are to give it new life through the arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad