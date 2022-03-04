Sound and light show to recreate 'miracles' of Ripon Cathedral's founding father as it marks 1,350 years

Now, as Ripon Cathedral marks 1,350 years since its consecration in 672AD, it is to honour this founding father with a grand year-long spectacle of lights and sounds, arts, music and flowers.

It is said the saint was born in flames, with the moon and stars shining so bright for him that a lunar rainbow appeared on the anniversary of his death.

In vivid tribute stars are to be suspended from the cathedral’s great nave, as a Son et Lumiere brings his story to life to recreate such miracles.

Dean of Ripon, the Very Revd John Dobson

Its ancient crypt meanwhile, built by Saint Wilfrid in 672 and said to predate England itself, is to be transformed by artworks, while there will be lectures, workshop and pilgrimages.

Through 27 different flower displays, the stories of his life and times are to be told, alongside the return of the city’s traditional St Wilfrid’s Day Procession.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Revd John Dobson, said: “Ripon Cathedral is here because Wilfrid was here. His life and legacy is written in these stones.

In lights: Ripon1350

“He was a miracle maker, a pioneer, a leader and a force to be reckoned with. He converted a pagan England and brought something of the beauty of Rome to these shores.

“In this, our anniversary year, we are committed to telling his story afresh, by breathing new life into our history and our heritage and sharing his love for beauty and the arts while ensuring worship is at the heart of all that we do, as Wilfrid, our forefather did before us.”

Wilfrid, known as one of the greatest and most controversial of English saints, was born into a noble Northumbrian family, and studied at Lindisfarne before embracing the Roman ways.

He was deposed on more than one occasion, and yet helped to unite England behind a single Christian tradition.

Very Rev John Dobson in the Cathedral's ancient crypt, build by Saint Wilfrid in 672, image by Joseph Priestley

A healer, it is said he was born in flames, survived shipwrecks and exile and his jailers could not keep him chained. Legend has it he kept people from hunger by teaching them to fish.

Anniversary

Through this year, as Ripon Cathedral marks its 1,350th anniversary, there will be lectures and workshops and celebrations, with a launch festival over May Bank Holiday weekend.

A new digital project will also premier the little-known Ripon Bible, held in special collections at Leeds University’s Brotherton Library and created by the scholars of Oxford, with pages recreated in sound and light to be projected across the interior of the cathedral, so that visitors can see it for the first time.

Stained glass tribute to Ripon Cathedral's founding father, St Wilfrid

Jo Bussey, the director of development, said: “We are super excited to bring to life Ripon Cathedral’s rich heritage and history in such exciting and unique ways.

“We want to celebrate our anniversary year by inviting people from near and far to come and experience Wilfrid for themselves, learn more about the history and life of this beautiful sacred space, and discover something new.”

Launch

Tickets are now on sale for anniversary celebrations launching on April 28 and featuring jazz and dance, a beer festival, and a pilgrimage to Bradford Cathedral.

A grand Son et Lumiere finale promises to recreate St Wilfrid’s miracles - including that of a lunar rainbow said to have appeared to the monks of Ripon Monastery in 709 AD.

A community project is also creating stars to hang in Ripon Cathedral’s nave, while four artists have been commissioned to transform the Anglo Saxon crypt.

To view the programme and book tickets visit www.riponcathedral.org.uk/1350th________________________________________________________________________________________