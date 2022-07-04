Watch moment Lancaster Bomber flew over Yorkshire skies this weekend

The video, shot by reader Andrew Radford, shows the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Avro Lancaster just over the tops of the houses in Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire.

He said: “I was in the garden around 2pm on Saturday and heard a plane. Recognising the noise I thought that's the Lancaster.

"And sure enough there it was approaching. A quick dash in to the house for my phone and caught this picture and short video.

The Lancaster bomber over the skies of Yorkshire

"I was left shaking with excitement as it was an amazing sight and sound.”

He was one of many to see the aircraft, which is believed to have been heading for a flypast at an event in Coal Aston.

The iconic bomber also flew over Leeds - with a huge crowd descending on Briggate in the city for its Armed Forces Day event.

Among the various stalls was one which sought to educate and inform about some of the lesser-known conflicts that have taken place throughout history.

Clive Howells, a veteran who experienced the Brunei Rebellion of December 1962 during his career, said: “Some years ago, we had an idea to try show the public forgotten conflicts, ones that occurred years ago and have now been forgotten about.

"We have photographs and stories that tell people about these conflicts that happened so long ago that they’ve almost been forgotten.