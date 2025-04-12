A council-owned 17th century country mansion could be sold off later this month.

Wakefield Council has agreed to dispose of Woolley Hall as part of efforts to save money.

The historic building, on the outskirts of the village of Woolley, near to the Wakefield-Barnsley border, dates back to 1635 but has been in public ownership for 87 years.

The Labour-run authority previously planned to restore the vacant property and turn it into a wedding venue and spa but decided to sell it last year.

Woolley Hall

The decision came after a report said the hall was “under-utilised” following a review of council assets.

The hall and surrounding buildings have been advertised by commercial real estate agent Avison Young as a “freehold development opportunity”, with an April 22 deadline for bids.

The company said: “The property is potentially suitable for a variety of uses including residential, subject to gaining the necessary consents. Woolley Hall is a Grade II*-listed building and the neighbouring courtyard buildings are Grade II-listed.

“Other features across the extent of the properties demise also hold special architectural and historic interest. Both Woolley Hall itself and the surrounding buildings offer an opportunity for sympathetic residential or commercial redevelopment subject to obtaining the necessary consents.”

The 18-acre site includes a walled garden, private tennis court and two gate lodges either side of the entrance to the property.

Owned for centuries by the wealthy Wentworth family, the council took over the building in 1947. It has been used as a college of further education and a wedding and conference venue but has been empty and unused for years.

In 2022, council leader Denise Jeffery said she wanted the hall to become a modern wedding, spa and afternoon tea venue.

It was put up for sale after a cabinet report last June said: “Woolley Hall is still deemed as a suitable disposal to contribute to the council’s revenue savings target and potentially realise a capital receipt.

“The preferred option is to proceed now to disposal using an external agent to market and dispose for the best consideration possible. Unconditional offers will be requested on the open market.”

At the time, Samantha Harvey, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural, criticised the proposals and said the property was one of Wakefield’s “most iconic buildings.”

She said: “Despite the council’s long-standing promises to restore the hall to its former glory, nothing has been done. Sadly, this remarkable historical site is deteriorating with every passing day that they fail to act.”

Coun Harvey said Woolley residents were “frustrated” over the lack of progress with the building in recent years.

She added: “Throughout this entire decision period they have never done a public consultation, and their justification for abandoning the restoration plans is paper thin.”

Andrew Jones, chair of Woolley Residents Association, said any investor in the project would need to come up “with creative ways of covering the cost of the huge amount of work that needs to take place.”

“I still think it will make a wonderful wedding venue with its beautiful grounds for an investor,” he added.