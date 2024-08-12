The weather has been unpredictable this summer, although it is looking like the sun will stay out for the rest of the week in Yorkshire.

There are plenty of beautiful beaches along the Yorkshire coast and many of them have been rated on Tripadvisor.

It appears they were almost as popular 100 years ago as they are now - here are some black and white photos that show what they looked like in the early 20th century.

Filey Fishing at Filey Brigg in 1913.

Scarborough (North Bay) Holidaymakers on the North Beach at Scarborough in 1913.

Scarborough (South Bay) A general view over Scarborough South Bay with the Grand Hotel in 1900.

Cayton Bay Members of the 26th Armoured Car Company of the Territorial Army drinking from wash basins at a camp in Cayton Bay in 1935.