Best beaches in Yorkshire: Beautiful photos show what the most popular beaches in Yorkshire looked like in the early 20th century including Scarborough, Whitby, Redcar and Filey

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:00 GMT
These stunning photos show what Tripadvisor’s best beaches in Yorkshire looked like 100 years ago.

The weather has been unpredictable this summer, although it is looking like the sun will stay out for the rest of the week in Yorkshire.

There are plenty of beautiful beaches along the Yorkshire coast and many of them have been rated on Tripadvisor.

It appears they were almost as popular 100 years ago as they are now - here are some black and white photos that show what they looked like in the early 20th century.

Fishing at Filey Brigg in 1913.

1. Filey

Fishing at Filey Brigg in 1913. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Holidaymakers on the North Beach at Scarborough in 1913.

2. Scarborough (North Bay)

Holidaymakers on the North Beach at Scarborough in 1913. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

A general view over Scarborough South Bay with the Grand Hotel in 1900.

3. Scarborough (South Bay)

A general view over Scarborough South Bay with the Grand Hotel in 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Members of the 26th Armoured Car Company of the Territorial Army drinking from wash basins at a camp in Cayton Bay in 1935.

4. Cayton Bay

Members of the 26th Armoured Car Company of the Territorial Army drinking from wash basins at a camp in Cayton Bay in 1935. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

