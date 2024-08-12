The weather has been unpredictable this summer, although it is looking like the sun will stay out for the rest of the week in Yorkshire.
There are plenty of beautiful beaches along the Yorkshire coast and many of them have been rated on Tripadvisor.
It appears they were almost as popular 100 years ago as they are now - here are some black and white photos that show what they looked like in the early 20th century.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.