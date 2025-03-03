Spring in Yorkshire: Retro photos show what the region looked like in March in the 1900s including early stages of Second World War and Sophia Loren filming at Castle Howard

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:45 BST
As we enter into the first phase of spring, we have taken a look at photos in our archive of what Yorkshire looked like in March during the 1900s.

A lot has happened in Yorkshire since the 1900s and it's fascinating to look back on what has changed and what happened decades earlier.

These retro photographs depict the early stages of the Second World War, the christening of George, the 7th Earl of Harewood, farming life in Yorkshire and the day when Italian actor Sophia Loren visited Castle Howard when she was filming Lady L.

Men of the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry training in hand grenade throwing on March 21, 1940.

1. Hand grenade throwing

Men of the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry training in hand grenade throwing on March 21, 1940. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Airship R33 left its hangar for its first ever flight at an aerodrome in Barlow in March 1919.

2. Airship R33

Airship R33 left its hangar for its first ever flight at an aerodrome in Barlow in March 1919. Photo: R. Humphrey / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Photo Sales
A nanny holding George, the 7th Earl of Harewood, who is about to be christened at St Mary's Church, Goldsborough, on March 25, 1923

3. Christening at St Mary’s Church

A nanny holding George, the 7th Earl of Harewood, who is about to be christened at St Mary's Church, Goldsborough, on March 25, 1923 Photo: Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
A milkman in Yorkshire, during his round in a horse-drawn cart, pours milk into a customer's jug on March 15, 1930.

4. Yorkshire milkman

A milkman in Yorkshire, during his round in a horse-drawn cart, pours milk into a customer's jug on March 15, 1930. Photo: E. F. Corcoran / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireSpringCastle HowardEarl of Harewood
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice