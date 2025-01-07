Yorkshire in history: Fascinating photos show how folk lived 100 years ago and how the region has changed over the last century

Published 7th Jan 2025
Yorkshire has changed quite a bit over the last century as illustrated in these black and white photos of people in the region 100 years ago.

From the coal miners’ strike in 1921, mode of transport in Leeds or mine rescue workers in Wheatley in 1925, a lot was going on a century ago.

Here are some insightful pictures that illustrate what the people of Yorkshire were up to in the roaring 1920s.

Gas masked mine rescue workers at Wheatley near Doncaster practise artificial respiration and resuscitation techniques for an asphyxiated colleague in 1925.

1. Mine rescue workers

Gas masked mine rescue workers at Wheatley near Doncaster practise artificial respiration and resuscitation techniques for an asphyxiated colleague in 1925. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

A mobile laundry van operating in Newtown, Honley, provides a shirt and collar dressing service as well as dyeing and dry-cleaning for West Riding and Yorkshire in 1925.

2. Mobile laundry van

A mobile laundry van operating in Newtown, Honley, provides a shirt and collar dressing service as well as dyeing and dry-cleaning for West Riding and Yorkshire in 1925. Photo: Chaloner Woods / Getty Images

A very busy street in Harrogate in 1925.

3. Harrogate town centre

A very busy street in Harrogate in 1925. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorp near Wakefield in 1925.

4. Pit boy jockeys

Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorp near Wakefield in 1925. Photo: E. Bacon / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

