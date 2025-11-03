Whitby: 21 things to do in winter

Yorkshire in November: 10 incredible photos depicting what the region looked like in November during the 1900s

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:51 GMT
Here some incredible photos that illustrate what life was like in Yorkshire in November during the 1900s.

As we approach the winter months, we have taken a look back at the various moments in history this time between 70 and 85 years ago.

From footballers basking in a seaweed bath to passengers boarding an airship, a lot went on in Yorkshire between the 1930s and 1960s.

Passengers on board the lounge promenade of the R-100 Airship at Howden in November 1929.

1. Airship at Howden

Passengers on board the lounge promenade of the R-100 Airship at Howden in November 1929. Photo: Central Press / Getty Images

The marchers from Yorkshire wave goodbye to the press as they prepare to board a concessionary train ride home in November 1932.

2. Hunger marchers

The marchers from Yorkshire wave goodbye to the press as they prepare to board a concessionary train ride home in November 1932. Photo: H. F. Davis / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Recruits at bayonet practice at the Depot Barracks of the West Yorkshire Regiment at York in November 1937.

3. West Yorkshire Regiment

Recruits at bayonet practice at the Depot Barracks of the West Yorkshire Regiment at York in November 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

Scarborough footballers enjoying a seaweed bath during preparations for an FA Cup match in November 1937.

4. Seaweed bath

Scarborough footballers enjoying a seaweed bath during preparations for an FA Cup match in November 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

