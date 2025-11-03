From footballers basking in a seaweed bath to passengers boarding an airship, a lot went on in Yorkshire between the 1930s and 1960s.
1. Airship at Howden
Passengers on board the lounge promenade of the R-100 Airship at Howden in November 1929. Photo: Central Press / Getty Images
2. Hunger marchers
The marchers from Yorkshire wave goodbye to the press as they prepare to board a concessionary train ride home in November 1932. Photo: H. F. Davis / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images
3. West Yorkshire Regiment
Recruits at bayonet practice at the Depot Barracks of the West Yorkshire Regiment at York in November 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images
4. Seaweed bath
Scarborough footballers enjoying a seaweed bath during preparations for an FA Cup match in November 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images