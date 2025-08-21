A lot was different in the UK in 1925 - Conservative politician Stanley Baldwin was the Prime Minister, George V was King and Joseph Rowntree passed away.

There were no phones or the internet, though innovation was always key and people found ways to make life more convenient including doing the laundry.

Traditions were different in Yorkshire 100 years ago compared to today - these photos help us to reflect on what has changed and what remains constant.

1 . Pit boy jockeys Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorp near Wakefield in August 1925. Photo: E. Bacon / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

2 . Mobile laundry A mobile laundry van operating in Newtown, Honley, provided a shirt and collar dressing service as well as dyeing and dry-cleaning in 1925. Photo: Chaloner Woods / Getty Images

3 . Aerial shot of Hull The Humber and Prince's Docks and environs, Kingston upon Hull in 1925. Photo: English Heritage / Heritage Images / Getty Images

4 . Whitby view A view looking towards Whitby Abbey from West Cliff, with a couple sitting on a bench in the foreground in 1935. Photo: Historic England Archive / Heritage Images via Getty Images