Yorkshire retro: 10 fascinating photos show what the region looked like 100 years ago

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:10 BST
A lot has changed over the last 100 years in the UK from the government to the monarchy - these retro photos show what Yorkshire looked like a century ago.

A lot was different in the UK in 1925 - Conservative politician Stanley Baldwin was the Prime Minister, George V was King and Joseph Rowntree passed away.

There were no phones or the internet, though innovation was always key and people found ways to make life more convenient including doing the laundry.

Traditions were different in Yorkshire 100 years ago compared to today - these photos help us to reflect on what has changed and what remains constant.

Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorp near Wakefield in August 1925.

1. Pit boy jockeys

Pit boy jockeys on their way to the paddock at the Pit Pony Parade and race meeting at Thorp near Wakefield in August 1925. Photo: E. Bacon / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

A mobile laundry van operating in Newtown, Honley, provided a shirt and collar dressing service as well as dyeing and dry-cleaning in 1925.

2. Mobile laundry

A mobile laundry van operating in Newtown, Honley, provided a shirt and collar dressing service as well as dyeing and dry-cleaning in 1925. Photo: Chaloner Woods / Getty Images

The Humber and Prince's Docks and environs, Kingston upon Hull in 1925.

3. Aerial shot of Hull

The Humber and Prince's Docks and environs, Kingston upon Hull in 1925. Photo: English Heritage / Heritage Images / Getty Images

A view looking towards Whitby Abbey from West Cliff, with a couple sitting on a bench in the foreground in 1935.

4. Whitby view

A view looking towards Whitby Abbey from West Cliff, with a couple sitting on a bench in the foreground in 1935. Photo: Historic England Archive / Heritage Images via Getty Images

