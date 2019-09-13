Downton Abbey stars Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton have revealed their favourite Yorkshire days out

Downton Abbey's Carson has revealed that he loves being a tourist in Yorkshire.

Actor Jim Carter, 71, who played loyal butler Carson in the ITV period drama from 2010-2015 and reprises his role in the new feature film, and his actress wife Imelda Staunton are regular visitors to Yorkshire.

Jim Carter, who plays Carson in Downton Abbey, loves visiting Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon

Carter grew up in Harrogate and was head boy at fee-paying school Ashville College. His mother and sister still live in the area.

Although several locations in Yorkshire were used to shoot scenes that appear in the new movie - among them Harewood House, Wentworth Woodhouse, Pickering Station, Dalton Mills and Duncombe Park - Carter told Yorkshire Life magazine that only cast members playing 'above stairs' characters went north for filming.

As he plays a servant - albeit a distinguished and senior one - Carter didn't go, but Staunton, who made her Downton bow playing the Crawleys' cousin Maud Bagshaw, did travel to Yorkshire for the shoot. He admitted that he has never visited Grade I-listed Wentworth, near Rotherham.

The stars stayed in his hometown of Harrogate during filming - moving to Tankersley Manor Hotel while based at Wentworth.

Carter and actress wife Imelda Staunton also enjoy visiting Pateley Bridge, where his grandmother lived

Carter and Staunton often return to Yorkshire to see family, and he told Yorkshire Life that they enjoy visiting local attractions including RHS Harlow Carr, Pateley Bridge, Brimham Rocks, Harewood and Newby Hall, near Ripon. The couple, who live in north London, are keen gardeners and Carter praised Newby's herbaceous borders.

He also admitted he often gets recognised on days out by fans who shout 'Carson!' when they spot him.

Downton Abbey is in cinemas now.

Read the full Yorkshire Life article here.