The most expensive working sheepdog in the world has been sold in Skipton

A sheepdog sold at a specialist auction in Skipton last week will spend her career herding cattle in Oklahoma.

Two-year-old border collie Megan broke the world record for the most expensive working sheepdog sale when an American beef farmer bid £18,900 by telephone for her at Skipton Auction Mart last week.

The market's sheepdog sales are world-famous and often attract overseas buyers keen to introduce superior British-bred bloodstock to their farms.

Despite having been raised in Northumberland and taught to round up sheep, Megan will now be herding Wagyu cattle when she arrives in Oklahoma.

The collie even has a celebrity owner - she was put up for auction by Emma Gray, 34, who hit the headlines in her early 20s when she took on the tenancy of a remote National Trust farm with no mains electricity and became known as 'Britain's loneliest shepherdess'. She is the first woman to win at the Northumberland Sheepdog Trials and in 2018 married a firefighter who shares her love for breeding the animals.

Emma admitted that the dog had slept beside her the night after the auction after she fetched such a high price. She described Megan as 'the full package' in an interview with The Times.

Another collie bred by Emma, named Brenna, fetched £14,700 at Skipton last year and was also sold to an American bidder, this time a Swedish Gotland sheep farmer from Maryland.

The average price for a farm dog is around £2,000.

Americans value British-bred sheepdogs because of the terrain they are reared in and their respected bloodlines.