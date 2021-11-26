Ernie the Elf in front of Santa's Workshop at the York Christmas Market. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The market will be running across the majority of December, so there is plenty of time to plan a visit with friends and family.

When does the York Christmas Market start and end?

The market started on November 18 and will end a day before Christmas Eve on November 23.

Opening hours are:

Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 6pm

Friday and Saturday: 10am to 8pm

How much are the tickets?

It’s completely free!

What is there to do at the York Christmas Market?

Take a festive walk along Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square where the market is held and wintry alpine chalets are set up along the street and around the square.

Each stall is packed full of unique and carefully crafted products from stocking fillers to delicious treats.

Either grab a bite to eat or sip on some mulled wine or hot chocolate to fully experience the festive atmosphere.

Take a historic and nostalgic stroll through the Shambles Market where you can browse the wide range of local independent traders selling everything from Yorkshire trinkets to delicious cakes and beautifully hand-crafted decorations.

If you’d like a break from shopping, sit down and relax in the cosy setting of Thor’s Tipi, with a hot chocolate in your hand.

What hotels are there nearby?

There are plenty of hotels near the market where you can stay if you’d like to extend your festive experience.

Hotels near Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square are

DoubleTree by Hilton York (eight to nine-minute walk)

Hilton York hotel (six to seven-minute walk)

Moxy York - (six to seven-minute walk)

Park Inn by Radisson York City Centre (roughly a seven-minute walk)

Hampton by Hilton York Piccadilly (a seven-minute walk)

Travelodge York Central (nine-minute walk)

Premier Inn York City Centre Blossom St South Hotel (a 14-minute walk)

Holiday Inn York City Centre (nine-minute walk)