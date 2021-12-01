Yorkshire chippy selling deep fried Yorkshire puddings and pigs in blankets for Christmas

The traditional Christmas treats are getting a makeover at Franks Fish and Chip shop in Woodland, Doncaster.

Owner Paul Sung sold a battered chip butty in the spring of 2021 which was hugely popular so he decided to give the same treatment to some beloved festive favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul, aged 40 said: “A customer came to me a while ago and asked what was next after the success of the battered butty and I didn’t know how I was going to top it. But a few months later after testing different recipes the Yorkshire pudding idea was born.”

The battered pigs in blankets with a deep fried Yorkshire pudding

The Yorkshire puddings are filled with chip shop chips then covered in batter and fried. Sauces can be added to the dish and Paul says that the end result is delicious.

“I wanted to do something different to boost morale,” Paul said. “It has been a bad year for many. Energy prices keep going up and Covid-19 is still impacting us all. I honestly wasn’t sure this recipe would work in the beginning.

“I was quite skeptical but honestly it just works. I hope it brings some joy to people this Christmas.”

The deep fried Yorkshire pudding

The battered Yorkshire pudding is a new menu item and not many customers have tried the dish yet but Paul hopes to see many adventurous eaters over the next few weeks.

Paul is also selling battered and deep friend pigs in blankets which he says accompany the Yorkshire pudding very well.

Franks Fish and Chip shop is a family run business and has been for 37 years.

It was owned by his parents since 1984 and Paul believes that it’s important that the business is kept in his family.

He said: “I wake up every morning excited to feed people. A lot of our recipes have been passed down from generations ago.