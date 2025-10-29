The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs list has been published with Highland Laddie in Leeds named as the best pub in Britain for 2025.

The Good Food Guide has published its inaugural list of 100 Best Pubs in Britain.

In first place is the 100-year-old business Highland Laddie based in Leeds city centre that re-opened in April 2025, run by new owners Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton, who also own the Empire Cafe in Leeds.

The couple remastered the historic watering hole after finding the pub for sale on Rightmove and have implemented a new menu.

The Highland Laddie. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs also welcomed nominations from its readers resulting in longstanding favourite The Broad Chare in Newcastle winning the Readers’ Choice Award.

Despite the negative coverage around Britain’s pubs, with closures currently averaging one per day in 2025, The Good Food Guide is honouring the nation’s thriving scene for genuine pubs with food and beer.

Mr Pullan and Ms Deighton said: “We are all absolutely over the moon to be recognised as The Good Food Guide’s No. 1 pub in Britain!

“We are even more thrilled to be flying the flag for Leeds and Yorkshire.”

Editor of The Good Food Guide, Chloe Hamilton, said: “We went searching for the pubs that nail the drinking and dining side of the equation.

“It turns out the harder you look the more you find, and they’re not all hidden away in the Cotswolds. The Highland Laddie – a city-centre slam dunk – is a very good case in point.”

There are five more Yorkshire pubs that made the list.

The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs 2025 - Yorkshire list

1 - The Highland Laddie, Leeds

National ranking: 1

2 - The Abbey Inn, North Yorkshire

National ranking: 8

3 - The Pipe and Glass, East Yorkshire

National ranking: 25

4 - The Star Inn, Harome

National ranking: 34

5 - The General Tarleton, North Yorkshire

National ranking: 44

6 - The Owl Hawnby, North Yorkshire