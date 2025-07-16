The Good Food Guide has announced its Best Local Restaurants 2025 with 10 based in Yorkshire.

The top of the list for 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025 is Lucky Lychee in Winchester, a Malaysian restaurant run by husband-and-wife James Harris and Nicole Yeoh, while Long Friday, Newcastle, is named Best Local Restaurant in Yorkshire and North East.

The list is in its 15th year that defines affordable and accessible dining across Britain with nearly 60,000 nominations from diners to whittle the list down to the top 100.

The Guide’s anonymous inspectors travelled across the country to put these nominations to the test.

Sandy Jarvis the chef behind Michelin guide restaurant Bavette, in Horsforth, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

In a recent survey, 61 per cent of diners said that eating out has become too expensive for them this year.

The Good Food Guide’s editor, Chloe Hamilton, said: “Great value for money is a big focus of this year’s list.

“We’re celebrating wine bars serving sensational small plates, neighbourhood bistros breathing new life into faded towns, and cherished family-run gems where you can enjoy a great meal for under £20.”

Skosh in Micklegate, York. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Swine Bistro in Leeds has been featured as a ‘value-for-money’ venue as it offers two courses for £20.

100 Best Local Restaurants 2025 - Yorkshire and North East list

Hearth, Hull

Coin, Hebden Bridge

Black Wheat Club. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Skosh, York

The Waterside, Ruswarp

Bench, Sheffield

Bavette, Leeds

Norman’s Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton

Black Wheat Club, York

The Nettle, Settle