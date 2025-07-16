Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2025: 10 local restaurants named among best in Yorkshire and North East by Good Food Guide
The top of the list for 100 Best Local Restaurants for 2025 is Lucky Lychee in Winchester, a Malaysian restaurant run by husband-and-wife James Harris and Nicole Yeoh, while Long Friday, Newcastle, is named Best Local Restaurant in Yorkshire and North East.
The list is in its 15th year that defines affordable and accessible dining across Britain with nearly 60,000 nominations from diners to whittle the list down to the top 100.
The Guide’s anonymous inspectors travelled across the country to put these nominations to the test.
In a recent survey, 61 per cent of diners said that eating out has become too expensive for them this year.
The Good Food Guide’s editor, Chloe Hamilton, said: “Great value for money is a big focus of this year’s list.
“We’re celebrating wine bars serving sensational small plates, neighbourhood bistros breathing new life into faded towns, and cherished family-run gems where you can enjoy a great meal for under £20.”
Swine Bistro in Leeds has been featured as a ‘value-for-money’ venue as it offers two courses for £20.
100 Best Local Restaurants 2025 - Yorkshire and North East list
Hearth, Hull
Coin, Hebden Bridge
Skosh, York
The Waterside, Ruswarp
Bench, Sheffield
Bavette, Leeds
Norman’s Neighbourhood Kitchen, Kirkburton
Black Wheat Club, York
The Nettle, Settle
The Swine Bistro, Leeds
