The 2025 Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list has been released and six are based in Yorkshire.

The complete list was on Monday, January 27, 2025 at the ceremony, held at London’s Plaisterers’ Hall.

The list is created by collating votes from more than 100 industry professionals who are key people in the hospitality industry.

The judges come from leading pub businesses, editors of media brands and food writers who are geographically spread across the UK to make sure that no region is left out.

The Star at Harome. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Top 50 Gastropubs also publishes Top 50 Cocktails Bars, which has been around since 2018, and Top 50 Boutique Hotels, which was launched in 2021.

Editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, Ed Bedington, said: “Congratulations to all the pubs that made the list for 2025.

“It’s a real honour to be able to recognise some of the best gastronomic offers in the pub world and celebrate the diversity that makes up this wonderful sector.

“Good luck to all on the list when we reveal our winners and the positions for every pub. You should all be proud as you’re hitting the right notes with your offers and that’s being recognised across the sector.”

Top 50 Gastropubs started in 2009 and aims to celebrate the hardworking individuals in the gastropub sector.

Top 50 Gastropubs - Yorkshire list

The Abbey Inn , Byland

The Angel at Hetton, Hetton

The Durham Ox, Crayke

The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton

The Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax