The Good Food Guide is honouring the nation’s pubs in its first 100 Best Pubs in Britain list.

In the top spot is Leeds’ Highland Laddie which was taken over by new owners, Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton, and was reopened in April 2025 after a remodel.

The couple said: “We are all absolutely over the moon to be recognised as The Good Food Guide’s No. 1 pub in Britain!

“We are even more thrilled to be flying the flag for Leeds and Yorkshire.”

Here are photos of the six Yorkshire pubs that made the list.

100 Best Pubs 2025 - Highland Laddie The Highland Laddie in Leeds city centre was founded around 1925 as a community pub and was a popular spot for journalists from the Yorkshire Evening Post in the 1960s and 1970s.

100 Best Pubs 2025 - The Abbey Inn The Abbey Inn Byland was originally built in 1845 as a farmhouse by monks and was converted into a public house in 1853. It is now a gastropub owned by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.

100 Best Pubs 2025 - The Pipe and Glass The Pipe and Glass Inn has a long history that dates back to the 17th century, on the site of the original gatehouse to Dalton Park. It was a traditional coaching inn until 2006 when it was taken over by James and Kate Mackenzie, who transformed it into a Michelin-starred gastropub.

100 Best Pubs 2025 - The Star Inn, Harome The Star Inn in Harome dates back to the 14th century and has been a gastropub since the 1970s. Andrew Pern took over the pub in 1996 and it achieved a Michelin star in 2002.