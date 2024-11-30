Ox Club, Leeds: Head chef of Yorkshire restaurant named among Good Food Guide’s Best Sunday Roasts recommends best places to eat in the region for people on a budget
Ox Club is a contemporary British grill restaurant located in the heart of Leeds that sources Yorkshire produce which opened in December 2016.
Its venue is housed within a former 20th century textile mill and the restaurant has been featured in both the Michelin Guide and the Good Food Guide for 2017-2023.
The business champions local and regional producers with its meat supplied by small family-run farms in North Yorkshire including Swaledale Foods and R&J Butchers, while fish is sourced from the North Sea by Hodgson’s of Hartlepool whose fleet land some of the UK’s fish, and fresh fruit and vegetables from Wellocks.
The menu is full of creative dishes that vary every day depending on the seasonal produce available to suppliers.
In November 2024, the Good Food Guide named Ox Club as one of the Best Sunday Roasts regionally and nationally.
Ox Club’s head chef, Thomas Hunter, has unveiled his favourite places to eat in Yorkshire that would suit people who are on a budget.
“Thai A Roy Dee is super good value across the board,” Mr Hunter said.
“The £9.95 two-course lunch menu is always good. My favourite dishes are sai krok isan sausages, seabass prig lard and morning glory with pork belly.
“The chilli paneer wrap at Manjit's Kitchen is amazing, the staff are great and you always feel that it's good value.
“Harpos Pizza never fails to hit the takeaway cravings.”
