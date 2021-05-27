11 historic pubs in York perfect for a Bank Holiday pint

With the pubs back open and the weather looking good for this weekend, we thought we'd combine the best of both worlds and look at a rundown of the best pubs with historic backgrounds in York. Which one is your favourite? (All pictures by James Hardisty)
1. Kings Arms, King's Staith
One of the most scenic pubs in the city, it is well-known maybe for all the wrong reasons - it is often struck by floods. It was first recorded as a pub in the late 1700s.
2. The Golden Fleece, Pavement
The Golden Fleece dates back to at least the early 16th century - and also claims to be the most haunted pub in York.
3. Roman Bath, St Sampsons Square
As you might have guessed by the name, this pub was built above an ancient Roman bath. Its remains were discovered when the current building was being built in 1929.
4. The Three Tuns, Coppergate
This pub was first opened in 1782 and is sandwiched in between shops on Coppergate. It's homely feel means it has a mix of regulars and tourists popping in for a drink.