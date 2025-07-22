As I completed my hike in the Yorkshire Dales village of Appletreewick, I stopped off at an All Creatures Great and Small pub - here’s what I thought.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend I walked nearly six miles on a circular route around the charming village of Appletreewick and despite the cloudy weather and bouts of heavy rain, the Yorkshire Dales looked breathtaking.

The path I walked on gave me a 360-degree view of the gorgeous landscapes of the Dales. I’m a novice when it comes to hiking, so I found this route quite challenging but not impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We came across beautiful woodlands, streams, rock pools, stunning natural habitats, countryside and many sheep and lambs.

A street in Appletreewick.

It wasn’t like the usual countryside walk I’ve been on where you see farm animals in the distance, we were up close and personal with the precious lambs and got to watch them in their natural habitat.

We kept our distance of course, trying not to disturb them but they didn’t seem to mind. They even appeared to pose for pictures.

There was something about being out in nature, breathing in the oxygen and challenging myself by hiking up steep hills that made me feel so alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The elevation gain was a whopping 971ft and the walk took more than two hours and a half to complete. I was so proud of what I had accomplished. By the time we were done I was ready for lunch.

The Craven Arms, Appletreewick.

My sister had shown me a video of The Craven Arms on social media and we were keen to check it out.

The outside of the stone building was covered in ivy - so I loved the aesthetic already.

When we walked inside, I was just as taken with the style on the interior, with dark wooden beams and its traditional look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was used to film the interior of The Drovers Arms in the Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small.

Inside of The Craven Arms.

The first thing I noticed before I even sat on my seat was the long framed pictures hung up above the fireplace depicting the filming of various shows and films; I saw Rachel Shenton, Nicholas Ralph, Callum Woodhouse and Anna Madeley filming All Creatures Great and Small and the set for the filming of Emily.

It was filled with history, showing its significance during the mining era in the 1930s and another framed picture of a man from the Tudor times above the bar.

I already had high hopes for the pub as I’ve heard great things about the food too. I was in dire need of a burger by this point and I was eyeing the southern fried chicken burger with onion rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Fried Chicken burger.

I don’t know whether it was because I had walked more than 17,000 steps and I was hungry or whether the food was indeed very good, but that burger really hit the spot.

There was even a tiny window to my right side where I could see the stunning view of the Yorkshire Dales.