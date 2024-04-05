This weekend is expected to be sunny with warm temperatures and as such we have looked into the best pubs in Yorkshire that have beer gardens where friends and families can enjoy a pint outside.

Yorkshire is popular for its stunning scenery and charming pubs that serve delicious locally sourced food and a variety of drinks of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic kind where you can make the most of the sunny weather by sitting outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the best rated pubs with beer gardens according to Google.

Exterior of the Eagle and Child pub. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best pubs in Yorkshire with beer gardens

The Bull Inn

This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 645 reviews.

Address: Church Street, West Tanfield, Ripon, HG4 5JQ.

The Bull Inn in West Tanfield. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Duck & Drake

The pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,441 reviews.

Address: 43 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DR.

Malt Shovel

Lamb and Flag, Church Row, Leeds. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 702 reviews.

The Lister Arms

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,239 reviews.

Address: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DB.

The Crooked Billet Inn

The pub has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,571 reviews.

Address: Saxton, Tadcaster, LS24 9QN.

Lamb And Flag

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,949 reviews.

Address: 1 Church Row, Leeds, LS2 7HD.

The Gardeners Arms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 253 reviews.

Address: 383 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3QE.

The Stone Trough Inn

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 933 reviews.

Address: Kirkham Abbey, York, YO60 7JS.

Eagle & Child

The pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,380 reviews.

Address: 9 High Petergate, York, YO1 7EN.

The Phoenix Inn

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 908 reviews.

Address: 75 George Street, York, YO1 9PT.

The Fauconberg

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 650 reviews.

Address: Thirsk Bank, Coxwold, York, YO61 4AD.

The Aldwark Arms

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 608 reviews.

Address: Rice Lane, Aldwark, York, YO61 1UB.

The Fox & Rabbit Inn

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,615 reviews.

Address: Whitby Road, Pickering, YO18 7NQ.

The Midnight Bell

The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,314 reviews.

Address: 101 Water Lane, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 5QN.

The Queens Arms

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 493 reviews.

Address: Litton, Skipton, BD23 5QJ.

The Hare And Hounds

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,456 reviews.

Address: Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EE.

The Last Drop Inn

The pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 731 reviews.