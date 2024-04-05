Best pubs in Yorkshire: 17 pubs in Yorkshire with beer gardens according to Google where you can sit outside in the sun and enjoy a drink with friends and family
This weekend is expected to be sunny with warm temperatures and as such we have looked into the best pubs in Yorkshire that have beer gardens where friends and families can enjoy a pint outside.
Yorkshire is popular for its stunning scenery and charming pubs that serve delicious locally sourced food and a variety of drinks of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic kind where you can make the most of the sunny weather by sitting outdoors.
Here are some of the best rated pubs with beer gardens according to Google.
Best pubs in Yorkshire with beer gardens
The Bull Inn
This pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 645 reviews.
Address: Church Street, West Tanfield, Ripon, HG4 5JQ.
Duck & Drake
The pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,441 reviews.
Address: 43 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DR.
Malt Shovel
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 702 reviews.
The Lister Arms
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 2,239 reviews.
Address: Malham, Skipton, BD23 4DB.
The Crooked Billet Inn
The pub has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,571 reviews.
Address: Saxton, Tadcaster, LS24 9QN.
Lamb And Flag
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,949 reviews.
Address: 1 Church Row, Leeds, LS2 7HD.
The Gardeners Arms
The pub has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 253 reviews.
Address: 383 Leeds Road, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3QE.
The Stone Trough Inn
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 933 reviews.
Address: Kirkham Abbey, York, YO60 7JS.
Eagle & Child
The pub has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 1,380 reviews.
Address: 9 High Petergate, York, YO1 7EN.
The Phoenix Inn
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 908 reviews.
Address: 75 George Street, York, YO1 9PT.
The Fauconberg
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 650 reviews.
Address: Thirsk Bank, Coxwold, York, YO61 4AD.
The Aldwark Arms
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 608 reviews.
Address: Rice Lane, Aldwark, York, YO61 1UB.
The Fox & Rabbit Inn
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 1,615 reviews.
Address: Whitby Road, Pickering, YO18 7NQ.
The Midnight Bell
The pub has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,314 reviews.
Address: 101 Water Lane, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 5QN.
The Queens Arms
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 493 reviews.
Address: Litton, Skipton, BD23 5QJ.
The Hare And Hounds
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 1,456 reviews.
Address: Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EE.
The Last Drop Inn
The pub has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 731 reviews.
Address: 27 Colliergate, York, YO1 8BW.
