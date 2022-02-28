The competition for best cities for a vegetarian bottomless brunch has concluded with Sheffield, Exeter and Portsmouth taking the lead as the cities offering the best vegetarian menu options, according to research conducted by Bottomless Brunch.
Leeds has also made the list at number 12.
Each venue offering a bottomless brunch option has been ranked according to what percentage of their menu is dedicated to vegetarian brunch options, determining the best student locations for veggie bottomless brunches.
Here is the full list of the best UK cities for vegetarian bottomless brunch.
1 - Sheffield
2 - Exeter
3 - Portsmouth
4 - Nottingham
5 - Cardiff
6 - Birmingham
7 - Liverpool
8 - Reading
9 - Brighton
10 - Manchester
11 - London
12 - Leeds
13 - Chester
14 - Newcastle
15 - Bristol