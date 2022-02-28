The competition for best cities for a vegetarian bottomless brunch has concluded with Sheffield, Exeter and Portsmouth taking the lead as the cities offering the best vegetarian menu options, according to research conducted by Bottomless Brunch.

Leeds has also made the list at number 12.

Each venue offering a bottomless brunch option has been ranked according to what percentage of their menu is dedicated to vegetarian brunch options, determining the best student locations for veggie bottomless brunches.

Two Yorkshire cities have been included in the list of best UK cities for vegetarian bottomless brunch. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

Here is the full list of the best UK cities for vegetarian bottomless brunch.

1 - Sheffield

2 - Exeter

3 - Portsmouth

4 - Nottingham

5 - Cardiff

6 - Birmingham

7 - Liverpool

8 - Reading

9 - Brighton

10 - Manchester

11 - London

12 - Leeds

13 - Chester

14 - Newcastle