The celebrity chef Vivek Singh owns the renowned modern Indian restaurant Cinnamon Kitchen and is set to open its first ever Yorkshire branch in Leeds.

Cinnamon Kitchen, a modern Indian restaurant led by executive chef and CEO Vivek Singh, is set to open its first northern outpost in Leeds this May.

The restaurant and bar will be launching with The Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre. The new restaurant will be located in the City Square and will be accessible from Leeds Station via The Queens Hotel.

It will introduce Vivek’s signature style, mixing traditional Indian flavours with contemporary techniques to a new audience in Yorkshire.

An artist's impression of Vivek Singh's new restaurant in Leeds. (Pic credit: Cinnamon Kitchen)

Vivek is a well-known figure in the UK hospitality industry and has carved a reputation for elevating Indian cuisine through his five restaurants, including The Cinnamon Club in Westminster.

He is regular guest on TV programmes such as Saturday Kitchen and MasterChef, as well as an author of multiple cookbooks.

Cinnamon Kitchen, Leeds, will draw inspiration from historic Indian railway first class waiting rooms, as well as reflecting on its connection to Leeds Station and celebrating the grandeur of railway travel.

The space will feature high ceilings, Art Deco elements, and a prominent mural that illustrates the essence of India’s diverse landscapes and is designed by Studio Sorana.

The menu will take inspiration from the 2,355-mile journey of the Himsagar Express, a train route that spans 12 Indian states, using local produce where possible.

Signature dishes will include masala grilled salmon, old Delhi butter chicken, and lamb roganjosh shepherd’s pie, alongside an extensive selection of chaats and plant-based options.

Exclusive to the Leeds location, new dishes such as Seekh kebab in the hole and a Yorkshire-inspired curd and cardamom tart will offer a mixture of regional British and Indian flavours.

The bar will serve spice-infused craft cocktails, Asian beers, lassis, and non-alcoholic coolers, making it a venue for both dining and social occasions.

Vivek Singh said: “We’re excited to be opening at The Queens Hotel, where the heritage of this iconic railway hotel perfectly complements our vision.

“The interiors are inspired by some of India’s most beautiful first-class waiting rooms, and our menu takes diners on a journey through 12 diverse states.

“With Bradford celebrating its year as UK City of Culture 2025, it’s the perfect time to bring Cinnamon Kitchen to Leeds.”

General manager at The Queens Hotel, Alistair Campbell, said: “Cinnamon Kitchen is a fantastic addition to The Queens and to Leeds as a whole.

“The combination of Vivek Singh’s expertise and the unique concept behind this restaurant will bring something truly special to the city’s culinary landscape.”

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will be open for lunch, high chai (afternoon tea), and dinner.

The restaurant will also be recruiting for several roles including restaurant general manager, head chef, bartenders, servers, and chef de parties.