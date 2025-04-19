Easter 2025 in Yorkshire: Best places to eat and drink over bank holiday weekend including cafes, pubs and restaurants in Leeds, York, Yorkshire Dales and Harrogate
There will be a number of pubs, cafes and restaurants in Yorkshire hosting Easter events with afternoon tea, Sunday roast and an excuse to spend time with friends and family.
Yorkshire is known for its charming independent eateries with locally sourced food and fantastic scenery.
What better way to support local businesses than spending the Easter bank holiday weekend indulging in meals of all kinds.
Best places to eat and drink in Yorkshire this Easter weekend
The Dormouse, York
This charming pub will be serving up its Easter Sunday menu including the tender slow-cooked pork belly, root vegetable wellington and sirloin beef. There is something for everyone.
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 1,971 reviews.
Address: Clifton Park Avenue, York, YO30 5PA.
Weetwood Hall Estate, Leeds
The hotel restaurant will be serving its three-course carvery with a selection of tender meats, seasonal vegetables and all the trimmings.
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 2,059 reviews.
Address: Otley Road, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 5PS.
Miller and Carter, Garforth
There will be a Sunday Sharing Board available for the whole Easter weekend as well as a variety of drinks on the menu to enjoy.
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 3,062 reviews.
Address: Selby Road, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1NB.
The Gamekeeper’s Inn, Skipton
Celebrate Easter Sunday with your family and friends at The Gamekeeper’s Inn on April 20, 2025 with its famous Sunday roast which will be served from 12pm to 8.30pm.
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 785 reviews.
Address: Long Ashes Park, Threshfield, Skipton, BD23 5PN.
The Holmfield Arms, Wakefield
You can gather your friends and family for a traditional pub meal this Easter with hand-carved roasts, trimmings, and desserts.
It has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google with 1,990 reviews.
Address: Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF2 8DY.
The Old Sawmill Cafe
There will be a variety of Easter treats at The Old Sawmill Cafe including homemade cakes and tray bakes with Gluten-free and Vegan options.
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 351 reviews.
Address: The Old Sawmill, Riverside, Clapham, LA2 8DS.
Tea on the Green, Skipton
The tearoom will host an Easter-themed afternoon tea and treats for a picnic by the river for families and friends.
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 182 reviews.
Address: Bolton Abbey, Skipton, BD23 6EX.
The Curious Cow, Harrogate
At this pub, they will be serving a range of beers, wines and refreshing chilled drinks as well as a three-course set menu including a traditional Easter Sunday dinner with all the trimmings.
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 1,964 reviews.
Address: Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2AP.
