We asked Yorkshire Post readers to give a shout out to their favourite independent businesses in Yorkshire - here are your suggestions.

Every day in Yorkshire we do our bit to support local businesses as much as we can, whether we pop into a cafe, a restaurant or a shop or just spread the word by giving a shout out to our favourite local spots.

The Yorkshire Post interviewed Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks in September and he said: “Local businesses are the backbone of local economies and massively important here in Yorkshire.

“They don’t just help the local economy thrive, but they’re a huge part of the local community in terms of support, engagement, and cultural preservation.”

A few pedestrians walking in Parliament Street, York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

In spirit of this, we asked our readers to share their favourite local businesses and more than 100 of you replied on Facebook.

Here are your responses.

Best independent businesses in Yorkshire according to Yorkshire Post readers

“Wow so many so will stick to Pocklington for now & go for The Hide & Whisk cafes, Market Tap bar, Sassy & Chic boutique, Footloose for shoes, Ma Maison for home decor, Celebrations for lovely gifts, Arkwright Allsorts for, well all sorts! Sure to have missed some too - it's a fab little town full of indies & loads of them have dog treats behind the counter!” - Allison Biggs

Leeds City Centre. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“I love Fortunate Son Coffee Northallerton . Amazing little business , excellent coffee and cakes and a gorgeous dog who is always happy to greet customers.” - Louise Snowdon

“Greens Leeds just started out and is trying so hard to make their wonderful bar inviting and fun for everyone. A sad but lovely story behind opening the bar. They deserve to do well Such lovely people.” - Michelle Wainman

“The Coffee Tree cafe, Burley in Wharfedale.” - Hollie Rushton

“Karma in Ripon. Fabulous shop.” - Gaynor Gray

“Knaresborough has a wonderful selection of indie businesses that are definitely worth a shout! Sid Horner and Son, Sheer Bliss Lingerie - Knaresborough, Painting Pots Knaresborough, Zigzag Cards & Gifts, Number Thirteen, Natural Choice Knaresborough, WILD Thing', Wild Style Tattoo, Mother Shipton's Cave, Stomp, The Black Mulberry, and VapourworX.” - The Crystal Buddha

“The Crystal Buddha Knaresborough really is a gorgeous town with lots of incredible businesses.” - Painting Pots Knaresborough

“The Emporium Wentworth.” - Quentin Holroyd-Doveton

“The pepper mill in Saltaire village.” - June Merry

“The Wine Warehouse.” - John Noble

“Plants Dot Com in Otley.” - Trisha Baxter

“Artefacts of Whitby.” - Tracey Shears

“Ooo, so many in Garforth… I’ll say Dumouchel Patisserie.” - The Main Deal

“attic womenswear is a hidden gem in Ilkley, an amazing independent women’s boutique.” - Stephanie Rx

“MH pro style in Hatfield Doncaster.” - Andrew Jackson

“Queens Food Normanton West Yorkshire.” - Dean Beecroft

“Grays of Rothwell!! Best deli cafe around!” - Jean Baker

“Moss Valley Fine Meats off up to the Yorkshire Post rural awards!!!” - Moss Valley Fine Meats

“Shamrock Sheds Kirbymisperton.” - Cyril Dougherty

“Coffee and Crumbs Kildwick.” - Helen Keating

“LM1.agency.” - Stevie Jones

“Giggletots.” - Coral Lincoln

“The Emporium Wentworth, it’s like Aladdin’s Cave! Love it.” - Linda Whitelaw

“Coopers Coffee Shop in Farsley.” - Lesley Freeman

“Salon 42.” - Beth Holmes

“All the stalls on Mexborough Market.” - Angie Dawson

“Twice Fired gorgeous gifts, Christmas decorations and workshops where you can make your own! Based in Farsley LS28.” - Jenny Wood

“The Groovy Moo in Malton. Amazing gelato made in town & sold at the Talbot Food Court. The flavours are just amazing & you can get puddings at The Groovy Moo - Malton.” - Jen McGahey

“Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice for the best traditional juices, Puckett's Pickles for the yummiest pickles, The Patisserie Malton for the most delicious treats, The Bishy Weigh for helping us all be a bit more ‘green’.” - Jane Birch

“The Emporium Wentworth Wentworth village has so much to see and do too.” - Amanda Sales-McHale

“Kemps General Store & Bookshop.” - Thecooksplacemalton

“Eat Me Cafe & Social in Scarborough, Tiffin & Co in Bridlington, David Scaife Menswear in Scarborough, and Beauty bank in Bridlington.” - Lisa Hiley

“The booteek ladies fashion, Selby.” - Lou Jane Howsam

“The Whippet Inn, York. Best steaks and service ever….wine list is pretty special too.” - The Whippet Inn

“Mrs Bothams tea rooms, Whitby.” - Paul Cockcroft

“Ross Beanies Wholefoods in Barber Road, Sheffield.” - Keith Malcolm

“Imagined Things Bookshop Harrogate.” - Glawning

“Otley Pharmacy goes above and beyond.” - Liz Reyner

“Angela Bare is a great little find.” - Bridlington King Street Market food festival

“Angela Bare in Bridlington, absolutely a gem.” - Kate Swift

“Darling Reads.” - Simon Firth

“Nawaab Huddersfield.” - Mo Ash

“Aspire pc Ltd the best for personalised community care with a team who love their job and care.” - Lynne Allan

“Lime Licensing Group.” - Andy Cheetham

“Glazed and Confused Ceramic and Art Studio.” - Picnics & Parties

“Daisy Chain Leeds - ‘Flowers with Style’.” - Jackie Mara

“Hessle road prostitutes in Hull.” - Gary Parker

“Saltmoore Sandsend opening November 2024.” - Simon Lewyckyj

“Dotty Dolittles.” - Jan Whittaker

“Bolerolux Equestrian & Country Wear.” - Britani Wilson

“The Hobby Shop Leeds.” - Emma Marie Atkinson-Simmonds

“Gritworks.” - James Bawn

“Blacksmiths Cottages, nr Filey.” - Blacksmiths Cottages, nr Filey

“Lily's of Bramhope Ltd.” - Rachel Dunn

“Bellwether Yarns.” - Samantha Mcseveny

“Katie and May, Tandem, Colours May Vary, and RAD STUDIO.” - Chirpy, Leeds

“Box of Whiffs.” - Jacqui Holgate

“The Patio cafe bar.” - Daisy England

“The Pumpkin Patch At Bewholme.” - Bolerolux Equestrian & Country Wear

“Chirpy, Leeds, The Perfumed Garden Leeds, and House of Koko.” - Sarah- Nutritional Therapist

“Scrumdiddlyumptious by the sea.” - Scrumdiddlyumptious

“Sam Turner and Sons.” - Anthea Kitching

“Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery.” - Christine Swales

“The Palms Massage.” - Kay Thompson

“Bolerolux Equestrian & Country Wear.” - Sheree Butler

“Greens Leeds.” - Daniel Fallas

“Station House Vets.” - Rachel Reed-Eeles

“Whiskers Not For Profit CIC.” - Tracey Ann Bradley

“Pizza Freak.” - Kyle Blythe-White

“Junction House Jewellers.” - Jacquie Leckey

“WILD Thing'.” - WILD Thing'

“The Paddock Pods at Homeland.” - Bolerolux Equestrian & Country Wear

“TBL.” - Ismael K Jackson

“G4glass.com Glaziers Leeds.” - Mel Gill

“SmartDogs - Dog Trainers / Behavourists Leeds & York.” - Will Smart

“A J Fleetcare Garage based in leeds 9 100% honest and great workmanship.” - Jeanette Landale

“Night_and_day amazing nails and lashes.” - Twice Fired

“Plants DOT Com in Otley.” - Plants DOT Com

“MarcoLooks for fab cards and mugs, North Yorkshire Motors for anything car related, @jorvine for wine, DAS BROTHAUS for sourdough, Muddy Faces for outdoor play equipment, Angie Doig-Thorne - York Hypnotherapist, Footloose in Pocklington for kids shoes, and Grand Old Uke of York of musical treats.” - Naomi W Smith

“Thompson Bert's Barrow Farm Barn - Wedding & Event Venue - Pick your own pumpkins, weddings and events.” - Charlotte Wells

“Muddy Prints Marketing & Tenbury Wells Open For Business x.” - Tenbury Wells Open For Business

“McGowan's Locksmiths in Bradford, and Dewsbury Cobbler shoes keys and watch batteries.” - Barry Wa

“For Excellent Leadership and Management Ripley Training Ltd www.ripleytraining.co.uk.” - Mike Smith

“Southveiw ellerton.” - Judith Doyle

“The Good The good food store.” - Paul Woolford

“The Coffee Pod in Bishopthorpe.” - Stevie Hartley

“I live in york and have just launched Dirtees.” - Lucy Rigley