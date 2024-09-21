Independent businesses in Yorkshire are the ‘backbone’ of local economies, said Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks, who owns The Black Swan, and has suggested ways we can help these businesses thrive.

Tommy Banks is no stranger to building his own business from the ground up as at the age of 35 he runs the three restaurants The Black Swan, Roots and The Abbey Inn at Byland in North Yorkshire.

He was raised in a farming environment and five generations of the Banks family have lived in Oldstead.

Two of his restaurants have Michelin stars and he has always been a big supporter of local businesses and food producers.

Chef Tommy Banks at the Black Swan, Oldstead. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Tommy told The Yorkshire Post: “Local businesses are the backbone of local economies and massively important here in Yorkshire.

“They don’t just help the local economy thrive, but they’re a huge part of the local community in terms of support, engagement, and cultural preservation.

“They also drive job creation in the area, and I’m incredibly proud to employ over 100 local people across my businesses.

Another gem by Tommy Banks, this restaurant offers a farm-to-table experience with a Michelin star. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

“I’m also very lucky as a chef to work with many local entrepreneurs and businesses from local farmers and cheesemongers to ceramicists and microbreweries – these types of small businesses are also a great way to support better sustainable practices in how you shop.”

Tommy has some helpful tips for how to keep local businesses afloat.

“As a local business owner myself, I know that many businesses are still recovering from the effects of the Pandemic, but also the current cost of living crisis,” he said.

“I would always advocate to shop local where you can – even if that’s making one small change.

“For example, buying your meat from your local butcher as opposed to a large supermarket, going to your local indie coffee shop instead of a chain, or purchasing a gift for someone from a local, independent retailer rather than online.

“If you’re a local business owner, think about how you can support other local business owners.

“For example, buying beans from a local coffee roaster for your café, or beer from a local brewery.