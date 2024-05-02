Good Food Guide Weekly 2024: Two Yorkshire eateries nominated for Best Local Restaurants 2024

There are 16 restaurants in the country that have been nominated for Best Local Restaurants 2024 by Good Food Guide Weekly and two are based in Yorkshire.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:34 BST

There are some restaurants featured in the Good Food Guide Weekly that are very hard to book.

Culinary experts at Good Food Guide Weekly have gathered nominations for Best Local Restaurant awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are 16 restaurants around Britain that are currently running for the top spot, from neighbourhood bistros to bustling town centre pubs.

Bavette, Town Street, Horsforth. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)Bavette, Town Street, Horsforth. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
Bavette, Town Street, Horsforth. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best local restaurants 2024 nominations

The Woodspeen

Address: Lambourn Road, Woodspeen, Newbury, RG20 8BN.

Origin Social

Address: 2 Friarage Street, Northallerton, DL6 1DP.

The Pearl

Address: 119 Manchester Road, Audenshaw, Manchester, M34 5PY.

Docket No.33

Address: 33 High Street, Whitchurch, SY13 1AZ.

Yorkshire’s arts and culture scene is thriving - our newsletter will put you at the heart of it

Fourth and Church

Address: 84 Church Road, Brighton and Hove, Hove, BN3 2EB.

Dylans at the Kings Arms

Address: 7 George Street, St Albans, AL3 4ER.

The Crown

Address: Burchetts Green, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead, SL6 6QZ.

The Farm Table at Darts Farm

Address: Dart Farm Village, Clyst St George, Topsham, Exeter, EX3 0QH.

The Warren

Address: 11 Mansel Street, Carmarthen, SA31 1PX.

Little Dumpling King

Address: 50 Piccadilly, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 1EG.

Bavette

Address: 4-6 Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4RJ.

Fin and Grape

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Address: 19 Colinton Road, Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh, EH10 5DP.

Greyhound Inn

Address: The St, Pettistree, Woodbridge, IP13 0HP.

The Prince Arthur

Address: 95 Forest Road, London, E8 3BH.

The Blue Pelican

Address: 83 Beach Street, Deal, CT14 6JA.

Josephine Bouchon

Address: 315A Fulham Road, London, SW10 9QH.

Related topics:Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.