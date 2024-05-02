Good Food Guide Weekly 2024: Two Yorkshire eateries nominated for Best Local Restaurants 2024
There are some restaurants featured in the Good Food Guide Weekly that are very hard to book.
Culinary experts at Good Food Guide Weekly have gathered nominations for Best Local Restaurant awards.
Here are 16 restaurants around Britain that are currently running for the top spot, from neighbourhood bistros to bustling town centre pubs.
Best local restaurants 2024 nominations
The Woodspeen
Address: Lambourn Road, Woodspeen, Newbury, RG20 8BN.
Origin Social
Address: 2 Friarage Street, Northallerton, DL6 1DP.
The Pearl
Address: 119 Manchester Road, Audenshaw, Manchester, M34 5PY.
Docket No.33
Address: 33 High Street, Whitchurch, SY13 1AZ.
Fourth and Church
Address: 84 Church Road, Brighton and Hove, Hove, BN3 2EB.
Dylans at the Kings Arms
Address: 7 George Street, St Albans, AL3 4ER.
The Crown
Address: Burchetts Green, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead, SL6 6QZ.
The Farm Table at Darts Farm
Address: Dart Farm Village, Clyst St George, Topsham, Exeter, EX3 0QH.
The Warren
Address: 11 Mansel Street, Carmarthen, SA31 1PX.
Little Dumpling King
Address: 50 Piccadilly, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, ST1 1EG.
Bavette
Address: 4-6 Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4RJ.
Fin and Grape
Address: 19 Colinton Road, Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh, EH10 5DP.
Greyhound Inn
Address: The St, Pettistree, Woodbridge, IP13 0HP.
The Prince Arthur
Address: 95 Forest Road, London, E8 3BH.
The Blue Pelican
Address: 83 Beach Street, Deal, CT14 6JA.
Josephine Bouchon
Address: 315A Fulham Road, London, SW10 9QH.
