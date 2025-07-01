Over the past 30 years, a range of historical buildings across the region have been bought and refurbished by pub and hotel chain JD Wetherspoon. Prior to that most street corners would have had a bank, local pub or cinema. Now there’s more likely to be a Wetherspoons pub.

Wetherspoons or ‘Spoons’ as it’s colloquially known can be found inside the site of former Winter Gardens, a place of pilgrimage, and a range of abandoned cinemas.

With hundreds of branches nationwide since the chain boomed outside of London from 1993, including many in Yorkshire, despite recent closures of some Wetherspoons, there’s been an overwhelming range of options to choose from.

Here are five of the best Wetherspoons, we’ve tried and tested, depending on what you’re after.

Best for views

If you’re wanting to relax and eat breakfast or sup on a drink next to the River Foss, York’s The Postern Gate has staggering views around the back. It is a few feet from the medieval tower called Fishergate Postern, and is just around the corner from Fishergate Bar (or gateway). The beer garden by the river overlooks York’s Castle Museum.

Best beer garden

While there was a public outcry when Morley town centre was pedestrianised, that has made for a more pleasing aesthetic for its popular Picture House which is a Wetherspoons pub.

The Picture House was Morley’s first purpose-built cinema which opened on 1 December 1913, showing silent films.

‘Talkies’ arrived in 1931 then ‘Cinemascope’ was introduced in 1956, according to the Wetherspoons website.

The growing popularity of television forced The Picture House to close four years later.

Today the eyecatching building has a large staircase and outdoor seating area upstairs.

The Postern Gate, York: A view from the back of York Castle Museum

Best to relax

This Wetherspoons pub in Harrogate is often dubbed as ‘the poshest’ Wetherspoons in Yorkshire. The Winter Gardens is located in f a building which was originally part of the Royal Bath’s.

While on weekends or sporting events it may not feel relaxing, on quiet weekdays, you can immerse yourself in the relaxed atmosphere and stunning architecture.

According to the Wetherspoons website, during the 1930s the Municipal Orchestra played there regularly. The building has also served as a theatre, cinema, and bingo hall before being converted into a Wetherspoon pub.

Best for history

The Prior John is tucked around the corner, off the Esplanade in Bridlington. This stunning former priory has been key to the development of the town.

The large bells stand today as do paraphernalia of the town’s history.

Wetherspoons website says: ‘John de Tweng was a former prior of the medieval monastery in Bridlington which became a place of pilgrimage after his death and led to the development of the town. ‘The well-known seaside town of Bridlington began long ago as a settlement by the Roman road to Flamborough.’

Best for atmosphere

There's a popular Wetherspoons in Sheffield city centre at a former office of Sheffield Water Works. When it comes to atmosphere however, the Wetherspoons at The Sheaf Island in Sheffield is the place to go.

It’s part of the old brewery with a new glass facade and pub and beer garden area. Despite being on a main road the pub feels open and acoustics are much better than several of its counterparts.

The website says: ‘Wards was the last of Sheffield’s major local breweries, closing down in the summer of 1999.