As the weather picks up and summer approaches, families will be looking for fun things to do to make the most of the sun.

Events are officially returning to various cities and regions across the country after nearly two years off, including food and drink festivals.

Whether you are in the mood for a burger and chips, an Indian cuisine or just sampling a variety of independent craft beer, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

A glorious autumn day in Roundhay Park, Leeds. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Skiddle, the ticket sales, clubs listings, events and what’s on guide website, has put together a list of the best food and drink festivals taking place over the summer.

Craft Beer Expo, Liverpool

The Craft Beer Expo is taking over more of the surrounding area this year, this means even more beer to try. Along with a cool and refreshing pint, you can enjoy live music and the sun (hopefully).

Address: Black Lodge Brewery, Liverpool, L1 8JU.

Dates: From June 16 to June 18

Cheltenham Food and Drink Festival

This event is a celebration of food, wine and craft ale. The festival is set to tingle your taste buds this summer and guests can experience local and celebrity chefs cooking delicious dishes.

Address: Montpellier Gardens, Montpellier Walk, Cheltenham, GL50 1UL.

Dates: From June 24 to June 26

The Big Feasty, Walton-on-Thames

With three days of food, drink, music and family entertainment, The Big Feasty 2022 has returned with more than 100 artisan producers, countless international street food vendors, bars, demos and wine tasting.

Address: Apps Court Farm, Walton-on-Thames, KT12 2EG.

Dates: From June 24 to June 26

Rum and Reggae, London

Rum, Reggae, delicious jerk chicken and much more can be found from Vauxhaull Food and Beer Garden’s Rum and Reggae event. The event will also include exciting carnival dancers, a live Reggae DJ and a steel band too.

Address: Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden, 6A S Lambeth Place, London, SW8 1SP.

Curry and Beer Festival, Leeds

The Curry and Beer festival is set to offer spicy cuisine from more than 25 food traders to enhance your taste buds along with a large selection of craft and specialty beers. For those who aren’t in the mood for a curry, or aren’t fans of spice, the festival also includes an international food village packed with Thai, Greek, Italian, American and many other food options.

Address: Roundhay Park, Mansion Lane, Leeds, LS8 2HH.

Date: July 3

Clitheroe Food Festival

Providing the best of Lancashire produce cooked up by a brilliant chef. Clitheroe Food Festival is back for another year of culinary activities and delicious treats. It will take place throughout the town centre with food, drink stalls and live music.

Address: Castle Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2BX.

Date: July 30

Weymouth Food Festival, Dorset

With great music and even better food, this festival is a great day for a summer day out. The Weymouth Food Festival is packed with food challenges, cooking demos, and live music for the whole family to enjoy.

Address: Lodmoor Country Park, Weymouth, Dorset, DT4 7SX.