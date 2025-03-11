A Great British Menu veteran and Michelin-starred chef who has spent half her life at one of the most-loved restaurants in the North is to step down from her role.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen joined the team at Northcote, a popular restaurant in the small village of Langho just the other side of the Pennines, as a 23-year-old and steps down having spent 23 years there.

She was quickly elevated to executive chef and became one of the most respected figures in British gastronomy, as well as making successful appearances on popular BBC show Great British Menu.

After making her way to the final banquet on the show twice, she now regularly appears as a veteran where she judges contestants dishes.

She has also been named chef of the year by The Cateys, and leads Northcote’s Obsession festival, which brings some of the world’s most celebrated chefs to the UK.

In a statement announcing her departure, Northcote said Lisa’s tenure has been “defined by a deep respect for British ingredients, pioneering seasonal menus that showcase the best of local produce.”

Her next steps have not yet been revealed.

Northcote has held a Michelin star for 29 years and is an incredibly popular destination with foodies from Yorkshire - even if it is closer to Blackburn and Burnley than Beverley or Bradford.

Lisa said: "I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished at Northcote and, more recently, across The Stafford Collection. The journey has been nothing short of amazing, and it has been an honour to lead such an exceptional team.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity Craig Bancroft and all the team at Northcote have given me. I am leaving Northcote with the happiest of memories, after more than two decades it will always have a very special place in my heart.

“I am excited to see what happens next and exploring all new opportunities, whatever they may be. While this is a bittersweet moment, I wish the team continued success in the years ahead.”

Lisa Goodwin-Allen is stepping away from Northcote after more than 20 years | Northcote

Craig Bancroft, managing director, Northcote, says: "Lisa’s leadership in the kitchen, dedication to showcasing the finest British ingredients, and ability to inspire those around her have made a lasting impact—not just on Northcote, but on the industry as a whole.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside her, and we are incredibly grateful for everything she has given. Lisa will always be a part of the Northcote family, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

John McLean, managing director of The Stafford Collection, added: "Lisa has been the beating heart of Northcote’s kitchen, setting new standards for British cuisine and making an extraordinary impact on the industry. Her legacy is one of excellence, creativity, and mentorship, and we are immensely grateful for all she has given.