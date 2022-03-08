Raffina by Reece Elliott has appointed Josh Barnsley as general manager and Jamie Fullen becomes the new sous chef just in time for the Sheffield venue’s opening on Friday, March 11.

Josh spent almost five years at Chatsworth and The Devonshire Group as resident manager. He managed the company's operations and ensured the delivery of the high standards of both food and service.

As the Eccleshall Road restaurant's new general manager, he will oversee the operations and processes, ensure a high standard of customer service, and maintain the restaurant's general day-to-day running.

Reece Elliott appeared on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020

New sous chef Jamie boasts more than eight years of culinary experience.

After spending more than two years cooking across Australia and helping to set up a range of restaurants, Jamie is experienced in serving high-quality food and working on new restaurant ventures.

He also worked with the restaurant's head chef Reece Elliott for three years at the three-rosette rated Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, Derbyshire.

Sous chef Jamie Fullen and general manager Josh Barnsley.

Josh said: "I've always admired Raffina, and I love the building of the restaurant. We're right in the heart of one of the most iconic areas of Sheffield and can't wait to meet our diners and help provide them with an excellent experience."

Jamie added: "When I heard about Reece's new venture with Raffina, I knew I wanted to be involved. Reece is so passionate about serving the very best food, and it is inspiring to be a part of the same venture.”

Reece said: "I'm delighted to have both Jamie and Josh on board, and I'm so excited to go on our new culinary journey together."

The 24-year-old, who was born and bred in Sheffield, impressed judges on the BBC show MasterChef The Professionals in 2020, having previously scooped second place in Junior MasterChef of Great Britain at just 19 years old. The series was eventually won by Essex-based chef Alex Webb.