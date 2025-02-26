Nation’s Curry Awards 2025: List of Yorkshire restaurants crowned winners of the prestigious culinary award

Published 26th Feb 2025
The Nation’s Curry Award winners for this year have been announced - and six are based in Yorkshire.

The Nation’s Curry Awards is an annual event that was established to celebrate and highlight the success of the UK’s curry industry.

The event was launched by Oceanic Awards to platform successful businesses of the curry industry as well as highlighting its creative and talented chefs.

The winners represent the best that can be achieved through dedication to creating top quality cuisine and customer service.

Bengal Lounge, Wetherby. (Pic credit: Adrian Murray)Bengal Lounge, Wetherby. (Pic credit: Adrian Murray)
Over recent years, curries have become a popular dish in the UK.

Bradford has earned a reputation for some of the finest Asian food in the UK and crowned Curry Capital of Britain for six years in a row.

Leeds has also been a popular city for curry houses, which is clear based on the following list.

List of Yorkshire restaurant winners of the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025

Overall categories

Best of Yorkshire - Bengal Lounge, Wetherby

Punjabi Restaurant of the Year - Punjabi Heaven, Leeds

Street Food Restaurant of the Year - Delhiwalafood, Leeds

Local Restaurant of the Year - Ruchee Restaurant, Settle

Customer Service of the Year - Aarti Bar and Restaurant, Leeds

Organiser’s Choice Award - Viraaj, Sheffield

