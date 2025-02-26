Nation’s Curry Awards 2025: List of Yorkshire restaurants crowned winners of the prestigious culinary award
The Nation’s Curry Awards is an annual event that was established to celebrate and highlight the success of the UK’s curry industry.
The event was launched by Oceanic Awards to platform successful businesses of the curry industry as well as highlighting its creative and talented chefs.
The winners represent the best that can be achieved through dedication to creating top quality cuisine and customer service.
Over recent years, curries have become a popular dish in the UK.
Bradford has earned a reputation for some of the finest Asian food in the UK and crowned Curry Capital of Britain for six years in a row.
Leeds has also been a popular city for curry houses, which is clear based on the following list.
List of Yorkshire restaurant winners of the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025
Overall categories
Best of Yorkshire - Bengal Lounge, Wetherby
Punjabi Restaurant of the Year - Punjabi Heaven, Leeds
Street Food Restaurant of the Year - Delhiwalafood, Leeds
Local Restaurant of the Year - Ruchee Restaurant, Settle
Customer Service of the Year - Aarti Bar and Restaurant, Leeds
Organiser’s Choice Award - Viraaj, Sheffield
