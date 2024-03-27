Creative Oceanic powered by Ocean Awards has announced the finalists for The English Restaurant Awards 2024.

The purpose of these awards is to celebrate, promote and acknowledge independent restaurants who take care of their customers, everything from food to experience, customer service and of course the effort put into building the restaurant industry in England.

The awards also offer an opportunity to display the diversity and quality of English cuisine, which is known for its use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.

Magpie Cafe. (Pic credit: Duncan Atkins)

By acknowledging exceptionally rated restaurants and dining establishments in England, the awards help to raise the profile of the English food and hospitality industry and contribute to its ongoing growth and success.

The 2024 winners will be announced at a ceremony that will take place this summer and there are more than 50 Yorkshire restaurants, cafes, pubs and hotels that are named finalists.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 said: “This is an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in English dining. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

Yorkshire pubs, cafes, hotels and restaurants named finalists at the English Restaurant Awards 2024

British Restaurant of the Year

The Blue Lion Inn (Leyburn)

The Black Swan at Oldstead (York)

Fish & Chips Restaurant of the Year

Magpie Café (Whitby)

Whitby’s Fish & Chip Restaurant (Doncaster)

Burger Restaurant of the Year

Twisted Burger Company (Sheffield)

Almost Famous (Leeds)

Noodles Restaurant of the Year

Noodle Lane (York)

NaNa Noodles bar (York)

Noodlesta (Sheffield)

House of Fu (Leeds)

ThaiNoodle Bar (Bradford)

Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Grays Court Hotel and The Bow Room Restaurant (York)

The Angel at Hetton (Skipton)

Yorebridge House (Bainbridge)

The Burgoyne (Richmond)

The Talbot (Malton)

Wensleydale Heifer (Leyburn)

The Marine Hotel (Whitby)

Tan Hill Inn (Richmond)

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Cubana Tapas Bar (Sheffield)

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year

La Bistro Mediterranean Kitchen (Leeds)

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Buon Apps River Lounge and Italian Restaurant (Otley)

Little Italy (York)

Buon Gusto (Harrogate)

W- Italian (Rotherham)

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Middle Eastern Shawarma (Sheffield)

Middle feast (York)

Pizza Restaurant of the Year

Da Sandro Pizzeria Ristorante (Huddersfield)

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Dastaan (Leeds)

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Sakushi Japanese (Sheffield)

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Taste of Thailand (Sheffield)

Thai Edge Restaurant (Leeds)

Thai Style (Halifax)

All Siam Thai Restaurant (Sheffield)

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Batanga Mexican (York)

No Manches (Wakefield)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

The Box Tree Restaurant (Ilkley)

Horto Restaurant (Harrogate)

Melton’s Restaurant (York)

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

The Veggie (Ilkley)

Prashad (Bradford)

Buffet Restaurant of the Year

W2 World Buffet Restaurant (Middlesbrough)

Bradford Buffet (Bradford)

Best World Cuisine

The Brazilian Churrascaria & Bar (Hull)

Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Ambrosia Greek street food (York)

Sri Non Thai Street Food (Leeds)

Seafood Restaurant of the Year

Crab & Lobster Hotel & Restaurant (Thirsk)

Family Restaurant of the Year

Huckleberrys American Diner (York)

Grand Cru Restaurant (Bradford)

Buffers (Leeds)

Bill’s York Restaurant (York)

Lakeside Restaurant (Mirfield)

Romantic Restaurant of the Year

The Botanist (Leeds)

Ate O’Clock (York)

Sushi Restaurant of the Year