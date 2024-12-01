Pasco’s, Hull: Popular East Yorkshire restaurant chain hoping to make return to Hull
Pasco’s Italian has submitted a licensing application to Hull City Council for its new site in King William House, Lowgate. The application seeks permission for the restaurant to operate and sell alcohol between the hours of 8am to 11pm.
The chain currently has three restaurants, two in Beverley and one in Cottingham.
This will not be the company’s first venture into Hull, having previously has a site at St Andrew’s Quay. The site opened in the spring of 2021 but closed earlier this year.
The company have already started advertising job vacancies for roles such as General Manager and Front of House Supervisor for the new site on Indeed.com.
Hull City Council’s licensing sub-committee will now review and decide the fate of Pasco’s application at a later date to be confirmed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.